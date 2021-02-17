Create
Zion Williamson holds dunk clinic; LeBron James with spin and slam | NBA Highlights

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a pick for Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves as teammate LeBron James #23 dribbles past during the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 16, 2021 (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Omar Josef Guerrero
ANALYST
Modified 18 min ago
News
NBA players were making one highlight play after another on Tuesday. Among them were Zion Williamson and LeBron James, who headline our NBA highlights of the day.

Williamson led his New Orleans Hornets to a 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies with 31 points. Meanwhile, James registered 30 points and 13 rebounds to inspire the LA Lakers to a 112-104 win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out some of the best NBA highlights from around the league!

NBA Highlights: Pascal Siakam with the soccer score; Giannis Antetokounmpo from offense to defense

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam worked on his soccer skills prior to their game with the Milwaukee Bucks. If only this wasn’t a violation during an NBA game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spinning and slamming to the basket so often in the last few years, but no one has found an answer for it. The reigning NBA MVP also had a big-time rejection against the Raptors' OG Anunoby. Antetokounmpo would just not allow Anunoby an easy hoop.

NBA Highlights: LeBron James with the move; Alex Caruso puts on a show

LeBron James frequently made buckets against the Minnesota Timberwolves, including this pirouette and dunk. He also made a couple of hook shots which were reminiscent of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook and Magic Johnson's baby hook shot. The King took control of the game as he led the Lakers to the win.

Alex Caruso also had a chase-down block that his more famous teammate would be proud of.

NBA Highlights: Zion Williamson with the super slams; Ja Morant with a deep, deep three

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to the start of an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on February 06, 2021 (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
No NBA highlights of the day are complete without a Zion Williamson dunk. He brought out the hammer against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he did it often!

Ja Morant, Williamson's fellow sophomore, made a big three-pointer at the end of the second quarter.

NBA Highlights: Jayson Tatum nearly had a Shaqtin' but redeemed himself; Nikola Jokic went wild in the first half

Jayson Tatum almost made Shaquille O'Neal's Shaqtin'-A-Fool but found Jaylen Brown for an NBA highlight dunk!

Nikola Jokic was shooting the lights out in the first half, with 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

NBA Highlights: Damian Lillard's deep three on step-back; James Harden makes a big shot

Everyone knows that Damian Lillard is one of the best at the step-back and the deep three. He combined both of these in this one play:

Meanwhile, James Harden brought the Brooklyn Nets back from a 24-point deficit in the third quarter and gave his team the lead over the Phoenix Suns with this super clutch three!

The players certainly made sure fans had a lot to talk about, and Twitter was busy with reactions all night long.

Published 17 Feb 2021, 11:40 IST
NBA Los Angeles Lakers New Orleans Pelicans LeBron James Zion Williamson Twitter Reactions NBA Players
