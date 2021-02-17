Zion Williamson holds dunk clinic; LeBron James with spin and slam | NBA Highlights

NBA players were making one highlight play after another on Tuesday. Among them were Zion Williamson and LeBron James, who headline our NBA highlights of the day.
Williamson led his New Orleans Hornets to a 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies with 31 points. Meanwhile, James registered 30 points and 13 rebounds to inspire the LA Lakers to a 112-104 win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Check out some of the best NBA highlights from around the league!
NBA Highlights: Pascal Siakam with the soccer score; Giannis Antetokounmpo from offense to defense
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam worked on his soccer skills prior to their game with the Milwaukee Bucks. If only this wasn’t a violation during an NBA game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spinning and slamming to the basket so often in the last few years, but no one has found an answer for it. The reigning NBA MVP also had a big-time rejection against the Raptors' OG Anunoby. Antetokounmpo would just not allow Anunoby an easy hoop.
NBA Highlights: LeBron James with the move; Alex Caruso puts on a show
LeBron James frequently made buckets against the Minnesota Timberwolves, including this pirouette and dunk. He also made a couple of hook shots which were reminiscent of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook and Magic Johnson's baby hook shot. The King took control of the game as he led the Lakers to the win.
Alex Caruso also had a chase-down block that his more famous teammate would be proud of.
NBA Highlights: Zion Williamson with the super slams; Ja Morant with a deep, deep three
No NBA highlights of the day are complete without a Zion Williamson dunk. He brought out the hammer against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he did it often!
Ja Morant, Williamson's fellow sophomore, made a big three-pointer at the end of the second quarter.
NBA Highlights: Jayson Tatum nearly had a Shaqtin' but redeemed himself; Nikola Jokic went wild in the first half
Jayson Tatum almost made Shaquille O'Neal's Shaqtin'-A-Fool but found Jaylen Brown for an NBA highlight dunk!
Nikola Jokic was shooting the lights out in the first half, with 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting.
NBA Highlights: Damian Lillard's deep three on step-back; James Harden makes a big shot
Everyone knows that Damian Lillard is one of the best at the step-back and the deep three. He combined both of these in this one play:
Meanwhile, James Harden brought the Brooklyn Nets back from a 24-point deficit in the third quarter and gave his team the lead over the Phoenix Suns with this super clutch three!
The players certainly made sure fans had a lot to talk about, and Twitter was busy with reactions all night long.
Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks considering Andre Drummond as an option if move for John Collins doesn't materializePublished 17 Feb 2021, 11:40 IST