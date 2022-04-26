"Zion Williamson is important to the entire franchise and the future of New Orleans Pelicans" - NBA insider believes Pelicans should unleash secret weapon Zion Williamson on Phoenix Suns

Fox Sports analyst Kevin Wildes suggested that the New Orleans Pelicans need to bring on Zion Williamson for their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. He believes that the Pelicans franchise can take a monumental turn for the better if they decide to play their star forward in the playoffs.

On "First Things First," Wildes suggested that the Pelicans should make a tough decision right now and not focus on the future. He believes this could change the course of the entire organization, and he urged the franchise to think carpe diem. Wildes said:

"Zion Williamson is important to the entire franchise and the future of the New Orleans Pelicans. Carpe diem, Pelicans. And here's why: ... The Pelicans can have a franchise-altering first round. Nobody else can have a franchise-altering first round. Even if Brooklyn comes back, (we'll be like), 'Yeah, you were kind of supposed to.'

"If the Pelicans win, it could define their franchise and put them on a better course."

Wildes makes a strong point about the Pelicans' future. There have been several reports that Williamson wants to leave the Big Easy and play for a big-market team like the New York Knicks. He admitted that he loves playing at Madison Square Garden, and that fueled rumors that he is planning on exiting Louisiana.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Zion is ready to go. What more do I need to see? The Pelicans can have a franchise-altering First Round. No one else can have that. If they win, it can define their franchise & put them on a better course. Play Zion, scare Phoenix & steal this." — @kevinwildes "Zion is ready to go. What more do I need to see? The Pelicans can have a franchise-altering First Round. No one else can have that. If they win, it can define their franchise & put them on a better course. Play Zion, scare Phoenix & steal this." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/NMS6C4FElC

Now, if Williamson watches his team win a playoff series against the first-seeded 60-win Phoenix Suns, he might change his mind about staying with the Pelicans.

Wildes continued:

"They were on the course of Zion leaving, they get CJ (McCollum), they start to win a few games. Have Zion come back, who knows where you are in a few years? It's what's not investing for the future. Play Zion, get him in, scare Phoenix, steal this. It's super important. I can't stress it enough."

Phoenix guard Devin Booker is injured with a hamstring strain, and the first-round series is tied at two games apiece.

The Pelicans started the 3-16 season, and anyone who saw that record would have presumed that this team was bound for the lottery. However, the front office was open about its goal of making the playoffs. Accordingly, the Pels acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers in February. They are now in the playoffs, going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league.

Williamson has missed the entire season since having offseason foot surgery.

Williamson is apparently healthy enough to play at least 15 minutes a game. Even if he enters with a minutes restriction, he can contribute at a high level. He played at an All-Star level in his second season before getting hurt and missing his third season. His efficiency is off the charts. He was seen practicing before Game 4 at the Smoothie King Center, and fans have wondered why he isn't lacing up.

Only five eighth-seeded teams have ever defeated the No. 1 seed in NBA playoff history. If coach Willie Green inserts his star forward against the injured Suns, we could potentially witness the sixth time.

What does Zion Williamson's future look like with the New Orleans Pelicans?

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans on the bench

Zion Williamson doesn't look very optimistic about staying in New Orleans. Players like Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies and Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks have become cornerstone franchise players. They have embraced the small-market crowd and are now superstars within their regions. On the other hand, the media is constantly hearing rumors that Williamson wants to leave the Pelicans.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"Multiple sources have told The Athletic that certain family members want Williamson on another team." The New Orleans Pelicans have been unable to put together the right elements to make Zion Williamson and his family happy, per @TheAthleticNBA "Multiple sources have told The Athletic that certain family members want Williamson on another team." The New Orleans Pelicans have been unable to put together the right elements to make Zion Williamson and his family happy, per @TheAthleticNBA "Multiple sources have told The Athletic that certain family members want Williamson on another team." 😳 https://t.co/6kfWYLqX4V

He has the potential to be a franchise-altering player who can lead them to multiple playoff rounds and championships. The Pelicans also haven't ever had an MVP winner, so he could be the first in franchise history as well. (Chris Paul, in his third season with the franchise, finished second to Kobe Bryant in 2008.)

Williamson is a huge fan of Madison Square Garden and is quite enthusiastic about playing at the Mecca of Basketball. After the Pelicans faced the New York Knicks during Zion's sophomore season, he was asked about playing at the Garden. He said:

"New York is the mecca of basketball. I love playing here. I've played here in college. This is my first time playing here in the pros. This atmosphere, whether they are cheering for you or booing for you, it's amazing.

"Honestly, outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play outside of New Orleans. I can't even lie to you."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Zion Williamson's smile was as bright as Times Square on New Year's Eve when talking about playing in New York at Madison Square Garden. Zion Williamson's smile was as bright as Times Square on New Year's Eve when talking about playing in New York at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/eDXd8D2L6i

There is no guarantee Williamson will continue to lace up for the Pelicans. But if he returns for the ongoing first-round series, the chances of him staying will certainly increase.

LIVE POLL Q. How will this series progress? Suns pull out to win Pelicans upset the Suns 1 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein