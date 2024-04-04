Zion Williamson Injury: Pelicans coach Willie Green reveals reason behind star forward's exit 

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson did not play in the final seven minutes of their 117-108 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday because of a finger injury, head coach Willie Green shared after the game.

The 23-year-old former No. 1 pick (2019) briefly went to the locker room earlier in the contest following a collision with Magic guard Gary Harris, but he did return to play.

It was not confirmed, however, if the collision was related to the finger injury that kept Williamson out late in the game.

ESPN's NBA reporter Andrew Lopez said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Willie Green says Zion left the game because of a finger injury. Said team would have an update soon."

In a later report by The Athletic's Will Guillory, it was known that it was the middle finger on his left hand that Williamson hurt after going for a block when he slapped the backboard.

Before leaving the game Williamson played 29 minutes, scoring 15 points, dishing out five assists, grabbing two rebounds and having two steals and a block.

The loss was the third straight for the Pelicans (45-31), who have lost a lot of grip on a top six finish and a guaranteed playoff spot as the regular season winds up.

New Orleans is precariously sitting at sixth, just half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, who have identical 44-31 records.

If Zion Williamson misses time because of the injury, it will undoubtedly be a big blow to the Pelicans, especially since Brandon Ingram is still out because of a knee injury.

Willie Green impressed with Zion Williamson leading Pelicans

Prior to getting hurt in their game against the Orlando Magic, Zion Williamson had been steadily leading the New Orleans Pelicans, which left his coach Willie Green impressed.

With fellow All-Star Brandon Ingram sidelined by a knee injury, Williamson took it upon himself to lead the charge for the Pelicans in their push for the postseason.

The team has had their struggles but the former Duke player had been delivering from his end.

Green spoke of Williamson's play, (via Bleacher Report):

"Zion has been amazing. Night in and night out, he is putting the team on his shoulders, and he's carrying us. He's guarding. He's rebounding. He's making simple plays to his teammates. The guys are rallying around him ..."

Williamson was on a tear in his previous five games, averaging 29.6 points.

For the season, Willaimson has been good for 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a steal in 64 games, which he all started in.