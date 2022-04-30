"It was an encouraging last couple of months for New Orleans basketball" - Zach Lowe says it’s a no-brainer for Zion Williamson to take big money and extend his contact with the Pelicans

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans hinted at a return towards the end of the regular season, but he did not make an appearance on the court. The eighth-seeded Pelicans put up a fight against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, getting two wins in the series, including a win on the road.

With their season reaching its conclusion in the first round, the attention has shifted to analyze the shape of their roster – with a healthy Zion Williamson. The addition of CJ McCollum enabled them to earn a playoff spot, and Brandon Ingram displayed growth in the series – averaging 27.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Zach Lowe, discussing William’s absence on “NBA Today,” expressed how the Pelicans should be happy about their postseason:

“To me, the story of the Pelicans' playoff series was Brandon Ingram proving he belongs. He’s a problem. He can be the No. 1 option or co-No. 1 option on a legit tough playoff team. He was decisive and confident. That was great to see.

“The Pelicans proved a lot in the playoffs. They proved a lot to the Suns. It was an encouraging last couple of months for New Orleans basketball.”

Williamson was the top pick in the 2019 draft and had his first season shortened to 24 games after he suffered a torn meniscus. He played 66 games (missing the last six games with a finger injury) and was an All-Star last season. But then he had offseason foot surgery that cost him this season, but the Pelicans can afford to place their bets on him.

Williamson is reportedly eligible to sign a $186 million, five-year rookie extension, and with a strengthened Pelicans roster – it is in his best interests to re-sign.

Lowe considers Williamson putting pen to paper a no-brainer, once he’s given the offer:

“Of course, he’s going to take the money if they offer it to him. That’s a no-brainer. If he doesn’t wanna be in New Orleans in two or three years, you can deal with that then. You take the money now; you enjoy this team now.”

Zion Williamson could reap benefits of the Pelicans’ growth

The New Orleans Pelicans did not let the Phoenix Suns have it easy throughout the first-round series. All games were tightly contested, with multiple players on the roster stepping up.

Herbert Jones provided a boost in scoring, along with averaging 1.8 steals per game. Rookie Jose Alvarado stepped up on the defensive end, earning the team extra possessions with regularity. CJ McCollum has found his way in the team’s system – bringing his playoff experience to help the team get better.

StatMuse @statmuse How many games does this team win next season?



CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas



Bench:

Jose Alvarado

Trey Murphy

Devonte' Graham

Larry Nance Jr

Jaxson Hayes How many games does this team win next season?CJ McCollumBrandon IngramHerb JonesZion WilliamsonJonas ValanciunasBench:Jose AlvaradoTrey MurphyDevonte' GrahamLarry Nance JrJaxson Hayes https://t.co/PexHv5Lisb

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, this gives Zion Williamson an improved chance, as compared to what he had in previous years:

“Zion’s got a team he can look at and say, ‘Hey, I can be the centerpiece of what should be a good team.”

On Friday, Williamson said he'd sign that extension, saying:

"Of course, I wouldn't be able to sign it fast enough."

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



yhoo.it/3Lu2fHf Zion Williamson is ready to sign a long-term deal with the Pelicans Zion Williamson is ready to sign a long-term deal with the Pelicans 💰➡️ yhoo.it/3Lu2fHf https://t.co/tdbqOLj7Dm

New Orleans started the season 3-16 and was 18-32 at the end of January. But the Pels went 18-14 to finish ninth in the West and then won two play-in games before giving Phoenix, which had the NBA's best record, a fight.

The future of the Pelicans organization could take an upward trajectory if Williamson is able to stay healthy. They’ve got the defensive strength and offensive ability needed to compete in the playoffs. Plus, having had a taste of the playoffs, they will come out motivated next season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein