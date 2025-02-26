Zion Williamson Stats Tonight: How did Pelicans star fare against Spurs? (Feb. 25)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:16 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans took on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The last time the two teams faced off was on Sunday. The Pelicans came out on top with Williamson leading them to a 114-96 victory. Zion put up 22 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Heading into their rematch, the Spurs seemed to be fired up to redeem themselves in the first quarter. San Antonio secured a dominant 30-16 lead in the opening period. Williamson's two points couldn't match up to Harrison Barnes' 10 points, which is mainly why the Pelicans struggled early.

In the second quarter, Zion Williamson picked the pace up a little bit, adding six more points to his total score. CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III both stepped up to help Williamson and the Pelicans catch up to the Spurs by the end of the half.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Zion Williamson8 3 1203-8-2-2
