Zion Williamson Stats Tonight: Pelicans superstar delivers electrifying performance against Luka Doncic's Lakers (Mar. 4)

The New Orleans Pelicans were in Los Angeles to face the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Zion Williamson was in the starting lineup for the Pelicans, alongside CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi.

The superstar forward came out strong, putting on an offensive showcase in the first half. The former Duke standout used his impressive strength and explosive athleticism, driving to the rim with ease and finishing around the basket effortlessly. In the first quarter, Williamson scored eight points on 4 of 6 shooting from the floor.

Williamson continued his momentum into the second quarter, adding seven quick points. However, he was forced to head to the bench after picking up his third foul with over seven minutes left in the period.

Williamson returned to the court before the first half ended and picked up right where he left off. He provided an immediate offensive spark for the Pelicans, scoring six quick points.

Zion Williamson finished the first half with 21 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the floor in 13:37 minutes. He also recorded two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

