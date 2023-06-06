Neymar Jr. visits Jimmy Butler in Miami for NBA Finals: Photos of meetup & more

Jimmy Butler has been incredible in the Miami Heat's postseason run this year. He led the way in eliminating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and second-seeded Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals.

Brazillian soccer player Neymar Jr. posted a picture of his visit with Butler, fresh off tying the series at 1-1 against the Denver Nuggets, in Miami on Instargam.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two athletes' friendship dates to the summer of 2018 as they connected on Instagram. From then on, they visited each others' games in support of one another.

Other accounts have also posted images of the two at social events together.

For Jimmy Butler, from one athlete to another, he sees Neymar as an inspiration for the betterment of his craft. He mentioned this during media interviews for the finals.

"He better be there. ... That's my guy," Bulter said. "Part of my routine on game days and off days is I watch all types of sports of people who inspire me to be great, and he's one of them. ... With him in my corner, I think I'll be OK."

As Neymar posted a picture of himself and Butler on Instagram, it seems that he has continued his routine with Butler in showing support to one another's games.

Jimmy Butler's stats throughout the 2023 playoffs

Jimmy Butler's dominance in this year's playoffs started in the Miami Heat's first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 37.6 points (59.7% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range) and 6.0 rebounds. The Heat eliminated the Bucks in five games.

In the six-game, Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks, Butler averaged 24.6 ppg (43.2% shooting) 7.2 rpg and 6.0 apg.

The seven-game, Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics was Miami's toughest matchup so far in this postseason. Butler averaged 24.7 ppg (42.0% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range), 7.6 rpg and 6.1 apg.

After a tough first-round matchup, Butler's numbers and efficiency have slowly gone down in each series. Despite that, he has managed to remain consistent with his contributions at both ends of the floor.

In a 111-108 Game 2 finals victory against the Nuggets, Butler dropped 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 2-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. He also had nine assists and four rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes