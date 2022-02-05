“Neymar! Neymar!” - LeBron James hyped as he reacts to the trailer of Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

LeBron James of the LA Lakers reacted excitedly on Friday with the release of Neymar Jr.'s documentary series titled "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos."

The three-episode docuseries was produced by Netflix in cooperation with Uninterrupted, the empowerment brand under SpringHill Company owned by LeBron and Maverick Carter.

In a post on his official Twitter account, "The King" showed his love for Neymar and his new docuseries on Netflix. LeBron tagged the Paris Saint-Germain star, the streaming service, as well as Uninterrupted. "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" premiered on Netflix last January 25th.

The docuseries follows Neymar's career from his early days at Santos, through his glory years in Barcelona. It also shows his best and worst moments playing for the Brazil National Football Team and Paris Saint-Germain. Other aspects of his life, including his family, business and more, are explored.

Football icons such as Lionel Messi and David Beckham were interviewed for the docuseries. Other football stars who spoke on Neymar in the documentary include Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez and Angel Di Maria. LeBron James, Maverick Carter and a bunch of others serve as executive producers.

LeBron James and his love for the beautiful game

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

The beautiful game of football has a special place in LeBron James' heart. LeBron is also a part-time owner of Liverpool since 2011. He celebrated Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 and the 2020 English Premier League.

ESPN @espn LeBron, a Liverpool minority owner, celebrates the Premier League title LeBron, a Liverpool minority owner, celebrates the Premier League title 🏆 https://t.co/639ux7GMvQ

Back in March 2020, when the NBA was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, LeBron went live on Instagram and answered impromptu questions. One fan asked him who his favorite football players were.

While answering, James showed his love for Liverpool, while naming Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorites.

"I got a few great soccer players. First off every player on Liverpool. Straight up every player on Liverpool. Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo. Those guys are legends. I love those guys. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. Love Mbappe. Love Neymar. Those are just a few of them," James said.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "I got a few great soccer players. First off every player on Liverpool. STRAIGHT UP every player on Liverpool...Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo those guys are legends."

- LeBron on his favorite soccer players "I got a few great soccer players. First off every player on Liverpool. STRAIGHT UP every player on Liverpool...Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo those guys are legends."- LeBron on his favorite soccer players https://t.co/xepGBIHLcG

LeBron James then proceeded to ask his wife, Savannah, off camera who her favorite players are. Savannah ended up saying Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. James smiled when Zlatan's name was mentioned and had a few things to say about the enigmatic football star.

"Messi. Yeah, for sure. Lionel Messi, legend. Zlatan? He's crazy ass. He's crazy," James said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Football and basketball are both global sports. LeBron attracts a lot of past and present footballers during the season. Some of the players who have watched "The King" live include David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Neymar Jr., Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Patrice Evra.

Edited by S Chowdhury