Nick Nurse becomes winningest head coach in NBA history, passes Steve Kerr

This is Nurse's second season as an NBA Head Coach

The Toronto Raptors recently defeated the Phoenix Suns 118-101 to improve to 41-15 (0.732) on the season. This win also meant that coach Nick Nurse surpassed Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr to become the winningest head coach (by win-loss percentage) NBA history. He now holds a 99-38 (0.7174) coaching record over 138 games. Legendary coach Phil Jackson holds the third spot on this coveted list.

After tonight's win, Nick Nurse is currently the winningest NBA coach of all time.



.7174 — Nick Nurse

.7167 — Steve Kerr

.7043 — Phil Jackson pic.twitter.com/0flHXyLg8S — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 22, 2020

The Raptors have been playing like the defending champs they are, despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard and major injuries to prominent names all year long. Toronto currently holds the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (41-15) and even went on a franchise-best 15-game winning streak in the recent past.

In only a year and a half, Nick Nurse has shown excellent character as a leader of this group, drawing the most out of his players and winning at a consistent rate. Despite missing almost every player on their roster to injury at some point this season, the Raptors still possess a top 5 defensive rating (105.2) at this point.

With the regular season in its final stretch, it will be interesting to see how the leading contender for the 'Coach of the Year' honors handles his troops in the postseason.