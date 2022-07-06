“If they do get to the season, they’re not getting to the trade deadline with them” - Nick Wright believes the Brooklyn Nets’ latest moves show that they’re trying to replace Kevin Durant’s minutes

The Brooklyn Nets have already made several moves this summer.

After Kyrie Irving opted in to his contract, Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade. According to recent reports, he still wants to leave Brooklyn.

Some NBA analysts believe that the Nets plan to keep both Durant and Irving. However, Nick Wright disagrees and says the team is trying to replace Durant. Wright said:

"When I look at T. J. Warren & Royce O'Neale, I don't look at the team that is trying to surround Kevin Durant with other forwards. I look at a team trying to replace Kevin Durant's minutes as he was the only true forward on the roster."

The Nets acquired O'Neal through trade and Warren through free agency. Both are forwards. T.J. Warren, when healthy, is a solid NBA player, averaging 15.5 points per game and 5.1 rebounds during his career.

Brooklyn Nets are very unlikely to keep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after this summer

Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are unhappy with the situation in Brooklyn. Despite Irving missing more than 50 games last season, the Nets wanted to keep him.

Durant's trade request has completely changed the course of the Nets' offseason.

Nick Wright doesn't believe Brooklyn will keep either player on the team through the summer. But even if that happens, the NBA analyst expects them both to be gone by the trade deadline.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "When I look at T. J. Warren & Royce O'Neale I see a team trying to replace Kevin Durant's minutes. ... If the Nets get to the season with KD & Kyrie, they're not getting to the trade deadline with them. I think it's a leverage play," — @getnickwright "When I look at T. J. Warren & Royce O'Neale I see a team trying to replace Kevin Durant's minutes. ... If the Nets get to the season with KD & Kyrie, they're not getting to the trade deadline with them. I think it's a leverage play," — @getnickwright https://t.co/re8WskHWs1

"I don't think they're getting to the season with these guys. If they do get to the season, they're not getting to the trade deadline with them.

Wright believes that the Nets are holding off these trades to gain leverage with other teams. They want other teams to believe that the two superstars are garnering interest.

The NBA analyst pointed out that Kyrie Irving doesn't have many suitors. He brought up the Philadelphia 76ers, who were interested in Irving at some point. However, they've cooled off since acquiring James Harden.

Brooklyn is engaged in trade talks for Kevin Durant

Nick Wright believes the Brooklyn Nets are involved in talks to trade Kevin Durant.

Wright believes that the Brooklyn Nets are simply waiting for the best available team for the two-time NBA champion.

According to numerous reports, the asking price for Kevin Durant is very high, but it may be a matter of time before the Nets receive the right offer.

