Nico Mannion to Golden State Warriors: How he fits into the line-up l NBA Draft 2020

The Golden State Warriors' front office has never failed to amaze fans. Having made both risky and blockbuster trades throughout the last decade, they have contributed greatly to the recent dominance of the franchise.

After the Golden State Warriors won the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the rumor mill has been running endlessly with relation to the team. Many reports speculate that the Warriors will use the pick as a trade asset to gain a superstar or even an All-Star.

Yet, this team from San Francisco could surprise us all once again.

The Golden State Warriors are interested in trading down for assets and Nico Mannion

Yes, as reported by various NBA insiders, the Golden State Warriors may be interested in Arizona State point guard Nico Mannion.

#NBA Draft Rumor: The Golden State Warriors have a plan in place that involves them trading down to a position in the 18-21 range of the draft to acquire assets and use their new position in the draft to get Arizona point guard, Nico Mannion #NBATwitter — Sting Like A Bee (@RumbleGoodfella) August 28, 2020

Looking to build on the current team, the Warriors could trade away the second overall pick for a starting-caliber center and a lower pick in the draft. It is no secret that the Warriors were drained of their squad depth in the 2019 NBA off-season, with important pieces like Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook being traded to different teams.

Due to key players leaving, the Golden State Warriors' squad depth took a massive hit

Shaun Livingston was also a notable loss when he retired in the last off-season, leaving the Golden State Warriors with no backup point guard.

Advertisement

On the surface, this looks like another very smart move by the Golden State Warriors, with it tending perfectly to their weaknesses. But can Nico Mannion really fit into the Warriors' unique system?

Nico Mannion: Bang or bust?

As a senior, Nico Mannion was ranked as the second-best high school player in the US.

During this time, Mannion averaged an astounding 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He also shot 50% from the field.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, despite the hype surrounding him in college, he couldn't keep it up as an Arizona State University player. That isn't to say he performed badly at all, keeping a respectable average of 14 points and 5 assists in 32 games.

Nico Mannion has been quietly impressive for Arizona State

A player's statistics are only one side of the story though. Let's take a deep dive into Mannion's play-style.

Nico Mannion is a 6'2" score-first point guard. He has shown exceptional vision and is elite at creating his own shots. He is also a good playmaker, and scouts believe he has the ability to develop into one that is elite.

The Italian-born's finishing ability around the rim is also close to elite, with it contributing greatly to his impressive field goal percentage. His handling ability can improve, but his floor is good enough to make an impact in the NBA.

The only real weaknesses to his game are his shooting and his performances against physically stronger players.

Nico Mannion's percentage from three-point range stands at 33% and needs to be improved for him to space the floor in the NBA. Mannion, as mentioned before, is also prone to stagnation against bigger players, with his finishing around the rim taking a major hit.

Fun look at @APlayersProgram freshman guard Nico Mannion making an impact at the camp run by a champion @warriors guard with similar makeup to Mannion.@CjHolmes22 https://t.co/1kCWEfqJbK — The Athletic Arizona (@TheAthleticAZ) December 20, 2019

Overall, scouts believe Nico Mannion to be a solid prospect to develop, but believe the chances of him becoming an NBA superstar are slim.

We believe that Nico Mannion can be a starter on a championship team, if developed properly by a franchise willing to believe in him.

With regard to the Golden State Warriors' system, we believe Nico Mannion would fit in seamlessly. With elite shooters in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson around him, Mannion's lack of spacing ability will not be an issue.

Additionally, we believe Nico Mannion will be perfect to take up the role of the playmaker, doing so whenever Draymond Green is on the bench.

Nico Mannion can share duties as playmaker with Draymond Green

More than anything, Nico Mannion would provide squad depth. With the Golden State Warriors desperate for a backup point guard, drafting Mannion would solve the problem instantly.

We believe that if this rumor is true, the Golden State Warriors are set to make another brilliant move. This move would not only cater to strengthening their center position, but also increase squad depth while developing for the future, thereby greatly enhancing the strength of the team.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors might surprise with their No. 2 pick, Jason Kidd interested in Philadelphia 76ers head coaching job