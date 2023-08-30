Nicolas Batum keeps it real about Joel Embiid joining struggling France for Olympics: “Would you say no to MVP?”

Nicolas Batum is one of France's best players and was one of the main scapegoats for their early exit from the FIBA World Cup. This came as an alarming development, considering how the nation is set to host the Olympics in 2024.

Their basketball team, widely considered contenders over the past couple of decades, dare not face an embarrassment akin to their FIBA World Cup fate on home soil.

Batum, as one of the elder statesmen, had been responsible for handling a lot of media backlash to their exit. And when questioned about the possibility of Joel Embiid teaming up with France, Batum spoke about the entire scenario around his availability.

France presently does not have a lot of great NBA talent, but Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid, are two literal pillars who are eligible to represent them in Paris. While they did not feature in the roster for the FIBA World Cup, the possibility is welcome within the French camp if Batum is to be believed.

"Would you welcome Joel Embiid on the French National Team?" asked a reporter to Nic Batum to which Batum replied with a question - "Would you say no to the MVP? Would you say no to the MVP? I would never!"

Nicolas Batum's candid response is a testament to the situation the French national team finds itself in. They are calling out for a savior, and a 7-footer in Joel Embiid is certainly an option that can elevate them back to contender status in 2024.

Nicolas Batum and France lost to Canada and Latvia, ending their chances of progression in the World Cup

Batum, Gobert and co. could only muster a win against Lebanon during their group-stage games in the FIBA World Cup.

Canada and Latvia thumped the Europeans and ended their hopes early in the tournament, and the win against Lebanon only proved to be compensation.

Paris 2024 might be Batum's last hurrah with Team France, and getting Joel Embiid would certainly be one way to make it a worthwhile event.

The big man switched allegiance from Cameroon to France and is also reportedly eligible to represent Team USA. A twin-tower lineup with Gobert and Embiid might prove to be the defensive fulcrum to build a successful team around, for the French national team.

