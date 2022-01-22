"None of us expected that" - Stephen A. Smith debates Kendrick Perkins, calls the Los Angeles Lakers a bigger disappointment than Dallas Cowboys this season

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers season has fallen short of the pre-season hype, with another NBA Finals appearance seeming almost impossible. The National Football League team, the Dallas Cowboys, have also ended their season in disappointment. On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins could not agree which season has been worse for the two historic franchises.

Perkins believes that the Cowboys' season’s disappointment was worse, mainly due to the loss during the Super Wild Card Weekend to the San Francisco 49ers, which ended their season. The 49ers were ahead for the whole game, and even though the Cowboys had a late push, it was far too late.

However, Smith points out that few people thought the Cowboys would be this good this season, and the Lakers had high hopes coming into the season. The dysfunction within the organization and injuries have led the Lakers to be a team that has stayed around .500, despite all their talent on the court.

“As Zach Galifianakis said in one of my favorite comedy movies, The Campaign with Will Ferrell, ‘I'm bringing my brooms because it's a mess’ because that's what the Lakers are. They're an absolute mess, and none of us expected that.”

Before the season started, many NBA fans believed the Lakers were ready to make another long playoff run after adding Russell Westbrook to the two stars of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It almost felt inevitable that the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets would meet in the NBA Finals. Very few people could have predicted that the Lakers would find themselves outside of an automatic playoff spot midway through the season with a record of 23-23.

Are this seasons' Los Angeles Lakers better than this year’s Cowboys?

For once, Smith is correct. No one expected the Los Angeles Lakers to be in the situation they are in right now. While it would have been more reasonable to assume that the Cowboys' season would end the way it did, as they continue to endure a Super Bowl drought that currently spans 26 years.

Even if the Lakers don't make it to the NBA Finals. It made perfect sense to assume that the team would be among the six in the Western Conference, but they aren’t as they currently sit seventh. The team has struggled due to their aging squad, lack of consistent aggression on offense or defense and their roster failing to gel as a unit.

One would assume James could eventually make it all work, as he has done in the past with his other teams. However, in his 19th season while playing the most minutes per game in his career since joining the Lakers, James has struggled to will his team to victory this season.

Dallas did win their division in the NFL, but their performances this season meant very few people thought they were genuine Super Bowl contenders. In fact, the only teams they beat that made it to the playoffs this year were the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Both of whom were swiftly elimentated in the Wild Card Round, much like the Cowboys.

What makes the Los Angeles Lakers season so disappointing is the fact that the team has not met their own expectations or that of the fans and NBA community alike..

