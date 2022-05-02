"Now, no more MJ "Last Dance" posts; Just go about your business and win Game 2" - Skip Bayless lauds former ROY winner's change in attitude following Game 1 loss to Warriors

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless appreciated Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for taking accountability for his team's Game 1 loss in the NBA Western Conference semis against the Warriors. Morant missed the game-winning layup attempt, which sealed the tie in favor of Steph Curry and company by a one-point margin.

What. A. Finish. 🍿Ja Morant misses a layup at the buzzer and the Warriors escape with a Game 1 win over the Grizzlies!https://t.co/X2bcntVlai

Bayless lauded the fact that Morant owed up to his mistake and urged him not to tweet anymore 'MJ Last Dance' posts after losses, which the former Rookie of the Year did after the Grizzlies' Game 1 loss to the T'Wolves in round one.

Here's what Bayless tweeted:

"I LOVE WHAT JA JUST SAID IN HIS POSTGAME INTERVIEW ABOUT HIS GAME-ENDING MISS: 'I missed a layup I normally make.' He owned it but did not dwell on it. Now, no more MJ 'Last Dance' posts. Just go about your business and win Game 2."

Ja Morant missed two golden opportunities to help the Memphis Grizzlies bag Game 1. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson did an excellent job guarding him down the stretch to help the Dubs hold onto their 117-116 lead with 20 seconds left in the game. Curry blocked Morant's floater first before Thompson forced him to go wide on the final possession of the match.

"Locked that s— up, boy. I locked that s— up."— Steph Curry after this huge 4th-quarter stop on Ja Morant @NBATV | H/T @anthonyVslater "Locked that s— up, boy. I locked that s— up."— Steph Curry after this huge 4th-quarter stop on Ja Morant ⤵️🎥 @NBATV | H/T @anthonyVslater https://t.co/6LakqFQW8h

Ja Morant returns to form, but Memphis Grizzlies come up short against the Warriors

Ja Morant had a difficult run during the Memphis Grizzlies round one series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant averaged 21 points and nine assists per contest across six games, but shot only 38% from the floor. He also shot a dismal 18% from 3-point range in that series.

Nevertheless, it seems as if Morant is back to his best as he went off for 34 points, nine rebounds and ten assists in the Grizzlies' Game 1 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Morant shot 45% from the field and made four of 11 3-pointers. The Grizzlies need him to carry this momentum throughout the series if they are to have a shot at causing an upset and advancing to the conference finals.

Memphis came close to bagging the win, but they continued to struggle to be disciplined throughout the contest. Their inexperience almost hurt them against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors have a veteran core that has won multiple championships before, so there is very little margin of error for Ja Morant and company.

Nevertheless, if the Grizzlies continue to play hard and with great intensity, they could have a bright chance of beating the Dubs.

