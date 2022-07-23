“Now Steph Curry knows what it takes to lead the team, go win the championship, go secure Finals MVP” - Former NBA champion believes Steph Curry will win 1 more title, says he’s got the hunger

Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry’s latest title victory will give him the experience he needs to win even more championships going forward.

Perkins said:

“Now Steph Curry knows what it takes to lead the team, go win the championship, go secure Finals MVP.”

This year's championship for the Golden State Warriors came dominantly thanks to Curry.

The previous two Golden State championships (in 2017 and 2018) had a lot to do with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well. This year, however, Curry proved he can, in fact, lead a title team.

Not only that, but he proved he is a Finals MVP. Steph has four championships, and this year was his first MVP.

What is admirable about that and speaks towards Perkins' point is that Steph, in fact, led the team this year. There was no Durant, and Thompson was returning after being out for two-plus years.

The Warriors were blessed with players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, but this again supports Perkins’ claims. Curry’s ability to lead the youth on his team into a championship was noted this season. We are starting to see a lot of Curry in Poole’s game, and that is not random.

Curry took it upon himself to take the lead role this season, and it worked. Now that he has shown himself he has what it takes to be a championship leader as well as an elite shooter, the Warriors are in great hands.

As Perkins pointed out, Curry now has the hunger. He proved everything to himself he needed to this season, and that much confidence in Curry’s hands is a scary notion for the rest of the league.

This season was a banner one for the phenom. Curry passed Ray Allen’s all-time 3-pointers record of 2,973, as Steph has 3,117, won a championship and became the Finals MVP. This year was Curry’s year.

This year was important for the Warriors, as it featured Thompson's return. The squad had won the championship back-to-back the last time he was on the floor, and Thompson was looking to come and prove they hadn't lost their standard. This year's victory proved not only that Steph is a leader, but that Klay has the hunger he needs as well.

Coming off of yet another championship with this much hunger is a danger for any opponent of the “The Splash Brothers.” Perkins might be correct. Curry may be able to win another ring. If he does that, Curry would pass LeBron James for championships and be one under Michael Jordan.

