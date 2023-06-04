Nuggets depth chart: Analysing Denver's squad ahead of Game 2

The Denver Nuggets depth chart has many players who can make an impact. The depth is one of the major factors why the team has been able to have such a deep playoff run this year.

While the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, who's arguably the best player in the league, they've also had great performances from their role players, including those on the bench. Bruce Brown, who comes exclusively off the bench is having the best season of his career.

Considering that Denver will play Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Sunday night, Mike Malone most likely won't make drastic lineup changes. He'll stick to his regular eight-man rotation since he's achieved fantastic results with it.

The Denver Nuggets have many fantastic players who give them an edge over the Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets have two players who are averaging more than 27 points per game in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. have also been fantastic, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is another player who's having a career year.

On top of this fantastic starting lineup, Mike Malone usually plays Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Christian Braun in the playoffs. Braun is a rookie who has done a great job so far in the playoffs, and we'll likely see him in Game 2 as well.

Mike Malone will likely stick to his regular rotation (Image via Getty Images)

Several other players, such as Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan, have played in the playoffs. However, it's unlikely that Malone will give them a chance against the Miami Heat, unlike it's a blowout game.

Here's a complete Denver Nuggets depth chart:

Position Starter Second Third PG Jamal Murray Bruce Bowen Reggie Jackson SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Bruce Brown SF Michael Porter Jr. Bruce Brown Peyton Watson PF Aaron Gordon Jeff Green Vlatko Cancar C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Thomas Bryant is also on the team, although Malone hasn't given him a chance so far in the playoffs. If it comes to a blowout, the head coach will likely use DeAndre Jordan instead.

Since there are no key players listed on the injury report, Malone will go with his standard starting lineup.

Jamal Murray is one of the best postseason scorers (Image via Getty Images)

Denver will enter Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead and will look to defend the homecourt advantage. Interestingly, the Miami Heat have won one of the first two games on the road in each of the past three series.

Game 2 will be played at Ball Arena and will start at 8 PM Eastern Time. Basketball fans can watch it on ABC, but also on the NBA League Pass.

