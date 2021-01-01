"OK, are you going to have to cut your foot off" - John Wall reveals surgical complications

John Wall starts his 2020-21 NBA season debut with his new team, the Houston Rockets, on New Year's Eve, after missing the first two games due to COVID-19 related issues. Wall has not played in an official NBA basketball game in 736 days, over two full years due to injuries.

The All-Star guard first went down with a bone spurs injury in his heel, and while rehabbing from that, he fell in his house and ruptured his Achilles.

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are expected to make their Houston Rockets debut today.



LET’S GO. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lQJHR2XGvr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 31, 2020

Rehab was not easy for John Wall. There was a moment where he thought he would never be able to play basketball again due to multiple complications with recovering from his surgery. Here is what he shared with Shams Charania during a zoom interview before tonight's game,

It was thought, for mines I went through 3-4 different infections. It got to the point where, okay are you going to have to cut your foot off or not?

Rockets guard @JohnWall sits down with our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.pic.twitter.com/80HxMOofgM — Stadium (@Stadium) December 31, 2020

The five-time All-Star hired a personal chef and dropped weight to successfully recover from his Achilles injury and overcome the challenging rehab process. Many players and NBA analysts believe an Achilles injury can be career-threatening for a player of John Wall's style, but he is anxious to prove himself in his new threads,

Probably the best my body has felt since my years in college or my second year in the league.

John Wall is motivated for his fresh start with the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

John Wall was involved in a blockbuster trade this offseason. It involved him being sent to the Houston Rockets and Russell Westbrook joining his old team, the Washington Wizards. Wall was with the Wizards franchise for ten years after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2010.

The 30-year-old will always love his first NBA organization but is looking forward to the fresh start that the Houston Rockets will provide.

John Wall is more than motivated for the season and will be attempting to prove his doubters wrong. Here is what he had to say when asked about playing with his new team,

Okay I am in Houston now, this is the team I have, I get to be a leader here...I read all the stuff about, 'oh he's done, not athletic enough, not fast anymore, ranked 81...' All that is motivation for me.

John Wall will be looking to maintain his career averages of 19 points and 9.2 assists and lead the Houston Rockets to their first win of the season tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

This @JHarden13-@JohnWall tandem is going to be a problem for opponents. 😤 Where do they rank among the best backcourts in the league? #OnlyHere



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more! On sale now 👉 https://t.co/c7wqEpctE3 pic.twitter.com/eJDhBLo7qu — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) December 16, 2020

