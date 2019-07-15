OKC Thunder: 3 Players that could follow Russell Westbrook out of Oklahoma City

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steven Adams is among the individuals that are likely to follow Russell Westbrook out of Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the offseason with the intent to strengthen their squad ahead of the 19-20 season. Despite coming off a disappointing first-round playoff exit to the Portland Trail Blazers, the imminent downfall of the Golden State Warriors meant that the Western Conference had finally opened up.

However, Paul George dropped a bombshell on the Thunder organization by requesting a trade, and after receiving the biggest trade haul in NBA history, the franchise quickly set out to trade their lynchpin in Russell Westbrook. And, last week, Westbrook completed a swift trade to the Houston Rockets, signaling the end of the first phase of the Thunder's history.

Evidently, OKC is now in no position to contend in the stacked West, and a full-scale rebuild will be Sam Presti's priority over the next half decade. Due to this, the team is likely to lose more of their biggest talents in the coming weeks, and here are three players that are set to leave Oklahoma City.

#3 Chris Paul

Chris Paul joined the Thunder as part of the trade for Russell Westbrook

Chris Paul has only just joined the Thunder, but it is highly unlikely that he will take to the court in Oklahoma City. At 34, Paul's remaining years of good basketball are dwindling, and it is doubtful that the veteran will want to serve them out as part of a rebuilding team.

While CP3's contract is problematic (he will earn $124 million over the next three seasons), there is reported interest from the Heat, and the Thunder are believed to be willing to work with Paul to find him a new team. A trade could drag on, although OKC has no plans for the former All-Star, and even a buyout remains possible.

1 / 3 NEXT