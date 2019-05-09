OKC Thunder: 3 Point guards the team should consider signing this summer

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

When it comes to point guards, the Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the best depth in the NBA. Starting guard Russell Westbrook has just averaged a triple-double for a third consecutive season, whereas his backup Dennis Schroder was widely heralded as the 2018/19 season's best reserve playmaker.

Billy Donovan's has also been able to call upon the veteran Raymond Felton, who has impressed when called upon during his two-year spell in Oklahoma City.

However, while Westbrook is likely to see out the remainder of his career in Oklahoma City, both Felton and Schroder have been linked with summer exits. Felton is an upcoming free agent, and at 35, it is questionable if he will extend his career. Meanwhile, despite his impressive performances, Schroder has been linked with a departure due to the two years remaining his four-year, $70 million contract.

This leaves the Thunder facing the possibility of losing both reserve point guards this summer, and they will need to bring in a new back up. There are plenty of capable guards hitting free agency this summer, and here are three that could make an impact from the bench.

#3 Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

During the 18/19 campaign, Rajon Rondo showed his willingness to come off the bench. The 33-year-old had been a starter for the majority of his career, although he accepted the task of playing backup to Lonzo Ball. Due to injuries, Rondo also started 29 times, averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

However, the Lakers are believed to be looking at adding a new All-Star point guard this summer, and Rondo's future in LA is in doubt. His current $9 million one-year deal will be too much for the OKC to take on, although if the veteran lowers his wage demands, he could provide adequate backup to Westbrook.

