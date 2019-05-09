×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

OKC Thunder: 3 Point guards the team should consider signing this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
6   //    09 May 2019, 21:21 IST

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

When it comes to point guards, the Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the best depth in the NBA. Starting guard Russell Westbrook has just averaged a triple-double for a third consecutive season, whereas his backup Dennis Schroder was widely heralded as the 2018/19 season's best reserve playmaker.

Billy Donovan's has also been able to call upon the veteran Raymond Felton, who has impressed when called upon during his two-year spell in Oklahoma City.

However, while Westbrook is likely to see out the remainder of his career in Oklahoma City, both Felton and Schroder have been linked with summer exits. Felton is an upcoming free agent, and at 35, it is questionable if he will extend his career. Meanwhile, despite his impressive performances, Schroder has been linked with a departure due to the two years remaining his four-year, $70 million contract.

This leaves the Thunder facing the possibility of losing both reserve point guards this summer, and they will need to bring in a new back up. There are plenty of capable guards hitting free agency this summer, and here are three that could make an impact from the bench.

#3 Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

During the 18/19 campaign, Rajon Rondo showed his willingness to come off the bench. The 33-year-old had been a starter for the majority of his career, although he accepted the task of playing backup to Lonzo Ball. Due to injuries, Rondo also started 29 times, averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

However, the Lakers are believed to be looking at adding a new All-Star point guard this summer, and Rondo's future in LA is in doubt. His current $9 million one-year deal will be too much for the OKC to take on, although if the veteran lowers his wage demands, he could provide adequate backup to Westbrook.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Derrick Rose NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
OKC Thunder: 3 Contracts that the Thunder need to offload this summer
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder News: 3 players the Oklahoma City Thunder should bring back this summer
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: 3 players that should be traded following the team's first-round playoff exit
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: 3 teams that should consider signing the veteran free agent this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons the OKC Thunder should consider bringing Carmelo Anthony back
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumours: 3 players that will stay with the Thunder this week
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade: 3 teams that Andre Roberson could join this summer
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players set to leave the team this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Oklahoma City Thunder should bring in Isaiah Thomas this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Nerlens Noel will leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us