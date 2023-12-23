OKC Thunder Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey's availability

The OKC Thunder are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the 2023-24 NBA season and that is because of the team's young stalwarts, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren. They get to test the Los Angeles Lakers again on December 23 and this will be the second time both teams play each other. The Thunder got to win their first encounter by 23 points, 133-110.

The game will be played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and the tip-off happens at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Spectrum Sportsnet and Bally Sports OK have the game up on television while the online live stream can be seen through an NBA League Pass subscription.

According to the injury report of the OKC Thunder, Josh Giddey is the only player who is a doubt. The former Adelaide 36ers guard is marked as 'probable' due to an ankle injury but is seen as a game-time decision by the Thunder medical staff.

The rest of the team, including Chet Holmgren, is made available to play against the Lakers.

What happened to Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey?

After missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, Chet Holmgren's health has been constantly monitored. So far, so good for the former Georgia Bulldog as he has not missed a game so far in the 2023-24 season and is en route to winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Against the matchup against the LA Clippers, Josh Giddey left the game and what is feared as an ankle injury. With this, the Thunder medical staff are careful when to get Giddey back in the lineup to avoid aggravating the injury. He should be a game-time decision but if he does miss the match, it will be his first of the season.

Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey's stats against the Lakers

The OKC Thunder were able to win over the Los Angeles Lakers by a wide margin of 23 points thanks to Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren, making significant contributions.

Holmgren manned the paint and held his own against Anthony Davis with 18 points, five rebounds and two steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field. Meanwhile, Giddey had 14 points, eight assists, and two three-pointers.

Leading the team was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he tallied 33 points, seven assists and four rebounds while shooting perfect from the free throw line, 10-of-10.