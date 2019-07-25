OKC Thunder: Paul George was never fully committed to the Thunder despite signing new deal

Paul George enjoyed a stellar season with the Thunder before his trade to the Clippers

The 2019 offseason has been one of the most memorable ones in NBA history, and Paul George's move to the L.A. Clippers was arguably the biggest surprise. George only signed a new long-term deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, and it was believed that PG13 was content playing alongside Russell Westbrook.

However, Josh Lewenberg is reporting that George was never completely sold on the Thunder, and says that the All-Star had a trade agreement with the franchise.

Many around the NBA believe OKC’s deal with George last year came with an agreement: if you want out tell us when/where and we’ll accommodate. OKC preferred the Clippers’ assets but tried to use Raps as leverage. Clips were going to pay whatever they needed to. It was inevitable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 25, 2019

George was traded to the Thunder on an expiring deal back in 2017, and many NBA executives believed that he was destined to join the Lakers the following summer. However, despite enduring a mixed season with the Thunder, George refused to meet the Lakers in free agency, opting to sign a new four-year deal in Oklahoma City.

The 29-year-old went on to enjoy the best season of his career, averaging 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. However, despite George's heroics, the Thunder once again experienced an underwhelming season as they exited the playoffs in the first round for a third consecutive season.

Early reports claimed that George attempted to force through a trade to the Clippers, although Lewenberg's report sheds light on the fact that George was never completely sold on staying with the Thunder.

Nevertheless, George now has the chance to contend for a championship with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles, while the Thunder can rebuild around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a huge haul of first round draft picks.

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti will take questions from the media today, and he is expected to explain his decision to trade away both George and Westbrook.