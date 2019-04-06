×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

OKC Thunder: Ranking Oklahoma City's Most Disappointing Players of the 2018/19 NBA season

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    06 Apr 2019, 22:29 IST


Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder headed into the 2018/19 NBA season with renewed confidence that they could challenge for a first NBA title.

Many had tipped Paul George to walk away from the team following last season's playoff defeat to the Utah Jazz, however, the Thunder managed to convince the All-Star to sign a new long term deal, while also adding both Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel.

After a strong start to the 18/19 season, the Thunder were quickly tipped to be among Golden State's biggest rivals, however, the team has struggled since the All-Star break, falling from 3rd to 7th in the West standings.

Evidently, OKC had higher expectations upon entering the season, and here we will examine three players that have failed to reach the heights expected of them:

#3 Markieff Morris

Morris has played 20 times since joining the Thunder back in February (Picture Credit - MSN)
Morris has played 20 times since joining the Thunder back in February (Picture Credit - MSN)

Markieff Morris spent the first half of the season with the Washington Wizards, although after he was traded to and subsequently waived by the New Orleans Pelicans, Morris joined the Thunder's playoff push.

The 29-year-old was expected to come into the team and have a similar impact to that of Corey Brewer last season, however, Morris has struggled to fit into Billy Donovan's system, and his impact has been minimal.

During 20 appearances for the Thunder, Morris has averaged just 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The veteran is also playing a career-low 15.4 minutes per game, which is especially surprising when considering the Thunder's lack of depth at power forward.

The University of Kansas product is also shooting just 35% from the field, and it is possible that Morris could further see a reduction in minutes during the playoffs. Ultimately, Morris looked to be another shrewd acquisition by Sam Presti, however, it has not quite clicked for the former Phoenix man.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams Patrick Patterson NBA Players
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
OKC Thunder News: 3 players the Oklahoma City Thunder should bring back this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 Players that are currently interesting the OKC Thunder
RELATED STORY
3 Jersey Numbers That The Oklahoma City Thunder Should Retire
RELATED STORY
3 reasons the OKC Thunder should consider bringing Carmelo Anthony back
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Rumors: Andre Roberson may have played his final game for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumors: 3 players who could leave the Thunder ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Remembering Carmelo Anthony's 3 best games for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumours: 3 players that will stay with the Thunder this week
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alex Abrines will return to the Oklahoma City Thunder next season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Trade Review: Oklahoma City Thunder - Inactivity, financial limitations and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us