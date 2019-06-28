×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumours: Steven Adams appears set to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
19   //    28 Jun 2019, 17:38 IST

Steven Adams looks to be heading for an exit from the Thunder
Steven Adams looks to be heading for an exit from the Thunder

What's the rumour?

Following an underwhelming season that ended with a third consecutive first-round postseason exit, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to create cap space this summer. OKC's All-Star duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George are set to earn a combined $74.4 million, and reports have claimed that the Thunder will be willing to trade away the remaining two years of Steven Adams' contract.

In case you didn't know...

Adams continued to perform well during the 18-19 season, averaging 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, but the Kiwi is the team's third highest earner and is owed $52 million over the next two years.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Celtics were interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Boston, and Matt George of the 'Locked on Kings' podcast is reporting that the Sacramento Kings are also interested in acquiring the center:

I have heard, from a couple of sources now, that the Kings reached out, as expected, they asked and inquired not just about Steven Adams, I believe it was the 23rd pick. … They asked what Oklahoma City’s price tag or asking price would be for a package like that.

What's next?

Evidently, Adams is set to receive substantial interest in the coming days, and if the Thunder are serious about reducing luxury tax, Adams is unlikely to return to Oklahoma City for the 19-20 season. With Nerlens Noel also likely to leave in free agency, the Thunder face a major task to rebuild their center options this summer.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Oklahoma City Thunder should trade Steven Adams in order to reduce luxury tax.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings Steven Adams NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder willing to trade Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Andre Roberson
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Steven Adams backed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in signing Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder to consider trading Steven Adams
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Trevor Ariza could join the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: 3 Contracts that the Thunder need to offload this summer
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players set to leave the team this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Nerlens Noel will leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players who shouldn't be considered for NBA's 2019 Most Improved Player Award
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: Ranking Oklahoma City's Most Disappointing Players of the 2018/19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us