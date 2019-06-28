NBA Rumours: Steven Adams appears set to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 19 // 28 Jun 2019, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steven Adams looks to be heading for an exit from the Thunder

What's the rumour?

Following an underwhelming season that ended with a third consecutive first-round postseason exit, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to create cap space this summer. OKC's All-Star duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George are set to earn a combined $74.4 million, and reports have claimed that the Thunder will be willing to trade away the remaining two years of Steven Adams' contract.

In case you didn't know...

Adams continued to perform well during the 18-19 season, averaging 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, but the Kiwi is the team's third highest earner and is owed $52 million over the next two years.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Celtics were interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Boston, and Matt George of the 'Locked on Kings' podcast is reporting that the Sacramento Kings are also interested in acquiring the center:

I have heard, from a couple of sources now, that the Kings reached out, as expected, they asked and inquired not just about Steven Adams, I believe it was the 23rd pick. … They asked what Oklahoma City’s price tag or asking price would be for a package like that.

What's next?

Evidently, Adams is set to receive substantial interest in the coming days, and if the Thunder are serious about reducing luxury tax, Adams is unlikely to return to Oklahoma City for the 19-20 season. With Nerlens Noel also likely to leave in free agency, the Thunder face a major task to rebuild their center options this summer.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Oklahoma City Thunder should trade Steven Adams in order to reduce luxury tax.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.