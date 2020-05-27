OKC Thunder assistant coach Vin Bhavnani opens up on NBA's coronavirus protocols, game against Utah Jazz and more [Exclusive]

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Vin Bhavnani

Just like most professional sports leagues across the world, the NBA season was also suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. It's been over two months now since the league was put on a hiatus but things seem to be improving. NBA teams have reopened their practice facilities recently to allow players to regain their conditioning and most things point towards a potential restart at a centralized location.

One franchise that really managed to find its footing in the NBA this season despite not many giving them a chance was the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC had lost two of their superstars in Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason through trades and were looking at a rebuild. ESPN gave them only a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs at the beginning of the season.

Yet, when the NBA decided to put proceedings to a halt, the Thunder were sitting comfortably at the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 40-24 record. Recently, I was able to speak to the Thunder's assistant coach Vin Bhavnani on a Zoom call and get his take on a myriad of topics.

In conversation with OKC Thunder's Vin Bhavnani

The NBA was brought to a standstill on 11th March 2020 when Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Utah Jazz and OKC Thunder were slated to play a game that night and the match was stopped just moments before the tip-off. So I had to start off by asking Coach Vin about the same. He elucidated on the uniqueness of the situation:

"The game was publicized so I think it was very unique to the people watching. Same here, the information was all the same, it was just a different deal. I haven't experienced stopping the gameplay like that. Just from a uniqueness standpoint, that's what I remember about that day."

OKC Thunder's Hamidou Diallo with Coach Vin

Considerable time has passed since that incident and now we're looking at the resumption of the NBA season. I inquired about the feeling in the Thunder camp about the same and how the players feel about it. Vin Bhavnani was adamant that following the guidelines put forth by the NBA was the need of the hour.

"We're just following the guidelines. The NBA has done such a great job in terms of detailing safety guidelines so our main priority is to follow, follow and be safe. Following those guidelines and the protocols that they've put in place, that's the main objective to me."

One player who's really had a great impact on OKC Thunder this year is NBA veteran Chris Paul who moved to Oklahoma City in the Russell Westbrook trade. Coach Vin admitted that his presence was certainly impactful.

"I love Chris and I really respect him and love his presence. It's been good."

Vin Bhavnani has been in the NBA since 2004 when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers as an intern. He's been with the Thunder for over a decade now and has been their assistant coach since the 2016-17 season. So given his experience, I had to conclude by asking him about one aspect of the coaching role that excited him the most. Coach Vin obliged, explaining how the job revolved around the connection with people.

"I think the connection with people. The job relies on the connection right, so that's been the most rewarding. It's constant, it doesn't stop, you know? I love that. It's not like, 'hey I want to escape right now.' I just know tomorrow can be better each day and I love that."

I would like to thank Vin Bhavnani for giving us his precious time. As I've mentioned before, the OKC Thunder were having an impressive campaign prior to the hiatus. One can only hope that they continue the good work if and when the NBA season returns.