OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will host the OKC Thunder at the TD Garden on Sunday, November 20th.

The OKC Thunder will head into this game on the back of a tough 96-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, will look to develop a winning streak after beating the LA Lakers 130-108.

Match Details

Fixture - OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, November 20th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, November 21st, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

OKC Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the LA Lakers

Following a horrendous start to their campaign, the young OKC Thunder side have shown a lot of heart and effort in their past few games.

Racking up a 6-9 record following the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Thunder have shown a lot of potential for the future. Led by their star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the young core of the Thunder comprises some talented players in Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey.

The loss to Milwaukee laid threadbare the inconsistencies of a young team. They put up a tough fight for most of the game, and closed the gap to within two in the last minute. However, the Bucks eventually pulled away, thanks to a clutch basket by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The OKC Thunder haven't been a successful side early in the season and may not make much noise even later on. But the desire to compete reflects clearly in the way they approach every game.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort gets in front of Aaron Gordon.

The key player for the OKC Thunder heading into this game against the Boston Celtics could be Luguentz Dort. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's leading performer, what Dort offers to the team cannot be replicated.

Playing against a franchise like the Boston Celtics, Dort's role at the defensive end and on the rebounding front could be key to Oklahoma's success.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob oh my goodness Lu Dort defense-to-offense for the win!!! oh my goodness Lu Dort defense-to-offense for the win!!! https://t.co/pQMPFimNAQ

Dort will likely take up the task of marking Jayson Tatum. Dort's sturdy base and build, paired with his intense desire and hustle, could be key in keeping the young OKC Thunder squad engaged.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Josh Giddey | G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Boston Celtics Preview

Dennis Schroder drives to the rim during the LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics game

The Boston Celtics kicked off their home stand in outstanding fashion. Beating their franchise rivals, the LA Lakers, with absolute dominance, the Celtics have finally overcome their losing record for the season.

On the back of an inspiring performance by Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' age-old image of hustle and grind continued to shine through the likes of Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart.

Boston Celtics @celtics Marcus always finds a way Marcus always finds a way https://t.co/MsVUmoCUgs

Crashing the boards to secure rebounds and playing some hard-nosed defense, a tremendous run to start the second half put the Celtics in a comfortable position to win the game.

Although they are without their star Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics' inconsistencies were not apparent against the LA Lakers as they put on a show for their home crowd at the TD Garden.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum comes off the screen to make a play.

The key player for the Boston Celtics heading into their game against the OKC Thunder will be Jayson Tatum.

Coming off a dominant performance, recording 37 points and 11 rebounds in the game against the LA Lakers, Tatum has played a key role in Boston's success.

NBA TV @NBATV Jayson Tatum (37 PTS & 11 REB) balled out in Boston's win tonight 🔥 Jayson Tatum (37 PTS & 11 REB) balled out in Boston's win tonight 🔥 https://t.co/rW1CXZVBuw

Tatum has been relatively inconsistent from the field, owing to his tendency to shoot in bunches. However, when in rhythm, Tatum appears almost unguardable.

Supported by players like Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder in the backcourt who make up for his misses with efficient scoring and hustle, Tatum's identity as the Boston Celtics' closer requires him to perform on a nightly basis.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Dennis Schroder | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford.

Thunder vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics should emerge as the winners in this game against the OKC Thunder.

Considering their home-court advantage, Boston's confidence after their blowout win against the Lakers at home should be at a high. Factoring in the OKC Thunder coming off a loss and their inconsistencies as a young team, the odds favor the Boston Celtics in this game..

Where to watch Thunder vs Celtics game?

The OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Boston. The game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform too. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WROR (105.7 FM).

