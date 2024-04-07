OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024 

The Charlotte Hornets have a tough task of hosting the OKC Thunder at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina on April 7, 2024. This is going to be another East vs West matchup that joins a huge 13-game slate to entertain basketball fans on Sunday.

The OKC Thunder (19-58) are pushing hard right now to end the 2023-24 season on a positive note, hoping to improve their third best record in the NBA Western Conference. However, they are on a three-game skid, and a prolonged losing streak at this point will not help them overtake the Minnesota Timberwolves or Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets (52- 25) are now a lottery-bound team and their remaining games are already non-baring to their season. A win over the Thunder would only mean bragging rights, but of course, NBA players are competitors and would aim to end the season on a positive note.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The matchup between the Thunder and the Hornets can be seen live on television through the broadcasts of Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports OK starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For those who prefer to watch through an online live stream, NBA League Pass is the popular choice by basketball fans.

Moneyline: Thunder (-370) vs Hornets (+290)

Spread: Thunder -8.0 (-110) vs +8.0 Hornets (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder (u215.5) vs Hornets (o215.5)

OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Thunder are facing quite some challenges as their key players are sidelined during the three-game losing streak. This team has missed the services of MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and second year forward Jalen Williams due to various injuries.

Expand Tweet

Despite the losses, the team remains optimistic s they try to end the season on a positive note. Much is expected now from Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey to step up and try to hold the fort.

On the other side, Brandon Miller's emergence has been the silver lining for the Hornets in the last few games. He will be a player to watch, as he steps up and try to get some bragging rights giving the Thunder a good challenge.

OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotation

PG - Josh Giddey, SG - Isaiah Joe, SF - Lou Dort, PF - Gordon Hayward, C - Chet Holmgren

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still questionable to play and if he does miss another game, Isaiah Joe is expected to fill in at the SG position. Jalen Williams is not expected to play so that means another call up for veteran forward Gordon Hayward to step up in the starting lineup.

PG - Tre Mann, SG - Vasilije Micic, SF - Brandon Miller, PF - Miles Bridges, C - Grant Williams

The rising injury list of the Hornets puts Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic at the starting five. The center position will be a short one as Grant Williams is filling in for NIc Richards and Marc Williams.

OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting Tips

Brandon Miller is finally showing his full potential as the second-overall pick behind Victor Wembanyama. His NBA prop is at 18.9 points and the momentum he is in shows that it will go over.

Expand Tweet

If SGA is out again, Chet Holmgren is expected to carry the scoring load. His NBA prop is pegged at 18.5 points and this should be going over as he also wants to make a push for the ROY award.

OKC Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Thunder are the huge favorites in this game and the spread of 8 points should be covered against the Hornets. The total is set to go over as well just like their last encounter on February.