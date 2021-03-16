OKC Thunder vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Match Preview - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues as the Chicago Bulls host the OKC Thunder at the United Center on Tuesday.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. Their first matchup was a thriller, where the OKC Thunder prevailed by two points in overtime. Both the teams have similar records on the season but need a win to bolster their postseason aspirations.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 16th; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 17th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets

The 17-20 Chicago Bulls are having a mediocre campaign so far. Despite Zach LaVine's exploits, postseason reckoning looks like a difficult proposition at the moment. They have a relatively tough schedule ahead of them, as they'll be facing the Jazz, Nets, Nuggets, Warriors and Suns in the next two weeks. The Chicago Bulls will need to garner a few wins and not let the easy games slip out of their grasp.

Young point guard Coby White has been quite impressive in his sophomore year. He has improved his stats in most major categories since his rookie year.

White has nearly doubled his assists this campaign and is a knockdown shooter at 35% from the deep. Although Lauri Markkanen has not played 20 games, he is still the second-highest scorer in the team, with 19.1 points per outing. Moreover, their rookie Patrick Williams has been good as well.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers

Zach LaVine has blossomed into a star this campaign as he is leading the Chicago Bulls.

He is averaging a whopping 28.1 points per game this season, doing so on a remarkable 61% shooting from the floor and an astonishing 43% shooting from the deep. His performances earned him his first-ever All-Star appearance this year.

Zach LaVine was a bright spot last night.



30 points | 10-16 FG | 6 rebs | 6 asts pic.twitter.com/84ZNe3ou6X — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 13, 2021

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Thomas Satoransky, G - Zach LaVine, F - Patrick Williams, F - Lauri Markannen, C - Thaddeus Young.

OKC Thunder Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder have certainly exceeded expectations this season. After GM Sam Presti dismantled the team for draft picks, they weren't expected to win too many games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been particularly brilliant this year and arguably deserved an All-Star selection. The Thunder are 11th in their Conference after a 17-22 record on the season.

Although a playoff spot seems unlikely for this roster, a play-in game appearance isn't too far-fetched. The OKC Thunder recently traded Hamidou Diallo, and their forward Luguentz has been a beast in defense.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only real scoring threat the OKC Thunder can brag about.

He is averaging 23.7 points, five rebounds and 6.2 assists per outing and has added a bevy of clutch shots to his resume this season. With most of the OKC starting lineup either injured or doubtful, Gilgeous-Alexander will have a bigger responsibility in this game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have been an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/SzFFv8RPUS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 14, 2021

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Theo Maledon, G - Shai Gilegous-Alexander, F - Luguentz Dort, F - Isaiah Roby, C - Al Horford.

Thunder vs Bulls Match Prediction

This game is quite evenly matched and could go either way. However, the Chicago Bulls have an advantage, as they have most of their roster healthy, while the Thunder are grappling with multiple injury concerns.

OKC Thunder's Dort, Horford and Maledon are all listed as 'day-to-day', while George Hill and Darius Bazley are ruled out. The shooting guard battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zach LaVine could be one to behold.

Where to watch the Thunder vs Bulls game?

The OKC Thunder vs Chicago Bulls game will have local coverage on the NBC Sports Chicago and FOX Sports Oklahoma. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.