NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls could move Lauri Markkanen before the trade deadline 

The Chicago Bulls have been involved in some recent NBA trade rumors due to their willingness to part ways with forward Lauri Markkanen. The former first-round pick has been in red-hot shooting form recently and is averaging 19.4 points a night. However, the Finn has reportedly been discussed in trade talks due to his injury history and impending restricted free agency.

The Bulls are unlikely to get carried away in their current position. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference but are only two games behind 4th place in the standings. The franchise will likely hand out big extensions to stars Zach LaVine and Coby White as they look to make them the cornerstones to build the team around.

LaVine and White's contract extensions will mean the Bulls will be unable to offer Markkanen a big deal at the end of his rookie contract this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls could consider Lauri Markkanen a tradeable asset

Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen dropped 29 points against the Mavs this season

Although Lauri Markkanen is one of the Chicago Bulls' primary threats on offense, his form has been streaky. His efficiency on offense and ability to grab boards makes him a lucrative asset, but perhaps not one the Bulls consider to be in their future plans.

In the most recent NBA trade rumors, Chris Crouse of 'FortyEightMinutes' reported that there is a growing belief that a trade for Lauri Markkanen is likely to happen.

"Chicago has eyes on making a playoff push and it’s extremely unlikely that the team trades Zach LaVine before the trade deadline. However, some around the league believe a Lauri Markkanen trade is a real possibility..."

Lauri shot it well in his first game back.



23 points | 8-for-11 FG | 7-for-7 threes pic.twitter.com/mgqaTgQn19 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 12, 2021

Markkanen is in the final year of his rookie contract, which makes it a difficult decision for the Chicago Bulls. While he is one of Billy Donovan's best players, defensive frailties and injury issues make him an unreliable asset to the team.

Returning from a 13-game layoff, Markkanen scored 23 points on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The forward has been shooting over 50% from the field this season but has played only 15 games. The Chicago Bulls are in the market for a playmaker to pair with LaVine and White, and Markkanen will likely be the player that gets traded in any deal that the Bulls fancy.

Looks like Lauri Markkanen's night is done. If so, he scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, making 7-of-7 3-pointers with four rebounds in 27 minutes.



It was Markkanen's first game back after missing 13 straight with a sprained shoulder. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) March 12, 2021

The Chicago Bulls will find no shortage of suitors for Lauri Markkanen given his size and his ability to be a reliable scorer from the wings.