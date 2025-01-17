OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The NBA's Friday schedule features an OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks matchup, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals. While both teams have made some changes to their rosters and are dealing with key injuries, the game remains highly anticipated.

Although the Mavericks won the playoff series last season and made it to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics, their current season has been challenging. Star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have both dealt with injuries, and the Mavericks have dropped eight of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have performed strongly despite facing injuries in their frontcourt. After a dominant victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, they boast a league-leading 34-6 record.

Here’s a detailed preview of the OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-276) vs Mavericks (+227)

Spread: Thunder -7.5 (-110) vs Mavericks +7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o222.5 (-110) vs Mavericks u222.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The OKC Thunder have been on an impressive run, winning 19 of their last 20 games. Their only loss during this stretch came in a seven-point defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they avenged that loss with a blowout win on Friday, where their starters played just three quarters.

The Thunder secured the win over the East’s top team without Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, showcasing the depth of their roster and their top-ranked defense, which is the best in the league. Additionally, OKC holds the best net rating in the NBA.

Despite being without Luka Doncic, the Mavericks remain potent thanks to Kyrie Irving’s playmaking. The Mavericks defeated the Thunder earlier this season in November, 121-119, when OKC was missing Holmgren and Hartenstein. However, their December rematch saw the Thunder winning by double digits, 118-104.

Now, the Thunder stand at 34-6 and lead the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are 22-19, sitting in 7th place, 2.5 games behind the 4th seed.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

For the Thunder, Chet Holmgren is out due to a hip fracture, Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a soles strain and Ajay Mitchell is out following toe surgery.

For the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable with a lumbar back sprain, while Dereck Lively II, Luka Doncic and Dante Exum are all out. Lively is out with a right ankle sprain, Doncic with a left calf strain and Exum with right wrist surgery.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | C - Jaylin Williams

Mavericks

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Spencer Dinwiddie | F - Klay Thompson | F - P.J. Washington | C - Daniel Gafford

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Daniel Gafford to grab over 8.5 rebounds is +114 on FanDuel. Expect him to clear this.

Jaylin Williams to grab under 6.5 rebounds is +100 on FanDuel. With the Thunder lacking center depth and Williams taking on a larger role, his minutes could be limited, and the team may play small ball.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Despite facing injury setbacks, the Thunder have been on an incredible run. Although they’ll be on the road, expect a double-digit victory for OKC, with their defense likely stifling Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson if they play.

