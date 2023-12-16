OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tips | December 16, 2023

The OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets matchup is set by the NBA on December 16 along with nine other matches. This is the second time both teams meet, with the defending champions winning their previous encounter by a very wide margin of 33 points.

The OKC Thunder is coming off a five-point loss against the Sacramento Kings and that puts their record down to 15-8. They are currently placed third in the NBA Western Conference standings right behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Denver Nuggets hold a 17-9 record and have won their last three games against the Atlanta Hawks, Chigaco Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game will commence this Saturday, December 16 at the Ball Arena located in the Colorado Mountains. Altitude and Bally Sports OK will begin airing the game live at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time along with the online live stream at NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (+180) vs Nuggets (-220)

Spread: Thunder +5.5 (-110) vs -5.5 Nuggets (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder (u236.5) vs Nuggets (o236.5)

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Preview

The OKC Thunder come into this game with no players on their injury list and that means they will be at full force against the defending champions.

On the other side, the Denver Nuggets have Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray marked as 'questionable' and they are game-time decisions to play. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is ruled out along with Vlatko Cancar who still has no timeline to return.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted lineups

With no Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Denver Nuggets upgraded Justin Holiday to the starting lineup. If Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are out, Reggie Jackson and Julian Strawther should get a chance to start. Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. are locked in their starting slots.

With no injuries, the OKC Thunder should go with their usual starting five of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Lou Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey against the Nuggets.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Chet Holmgren has been the frontrunner to win the NBA Rookie of the Year and he is given an NBA prop of 15.5 points. He has gone over that mark only once in the last five games and it is risky to put him over against the tough frontcourt of the Nuggets.

Former league MVP Nikola Jokic has been struggling to go over the NBA prop of 27.5 points for the past five games as he never got over. With the pass-first mentality as well, he should be a risk to go over once again.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have the home-court advantage and are the favored team to win against the OKC Thunder. The last time they met, they went under the total and it should be the same case in this game. The spread of 5.5 points should be covered as the Nuggets look to dominate like before.