OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Northwest Division rivals OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets face off for the second time this year. The Nuggets only recently snapped their losing run while the Thunder have been on a skid of sorts.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 9 PM ET (Saday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

OKC Thunder Preview

Despite being just two months into a rebuild, it feels that OKC Thunder are few pieces away from a playoff status. They took the LA Lakers to overtime in both consecutive games despite having only eight available players, which could be the case against Denver Nuggets as well. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could sit out again.

Kenrich Williams has exploded onto the scene in recent games with his energy on both ends of the court. He had a career-high 24 points in his last outing. Darius Bazley has struggled for consistency from the field but he's had three double-doubles in OKC Thunder's last five games.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford grabs a rebound

Al Horford has stepped up immensely for OKC Thunder during their current injury-ravaged run. He's averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists through the last seven games on a 52.8% clip from downtown. Horford gives this young Thunder unit a calming presence and has shown the ability to take over games if needed.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Hamidou Diallo, G Kenrich Williams, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets overcame their three-game losing streak with an emphatic win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. They're down to the seventh seed in the Western Conference but will be looking to improve that record against OKC Thunder before hosting the LA Lakers on Sunday night.

▪️ Career-high 50 points

▪️ 1st @nuggets player w/ 50 since Melo

▪️ 12 AST, 3 BLK



Nikola Jokic with an unreal performance. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gL99co5w01 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2021

The Denver Nuggets' defensive woes have resurfaced of late but they're still the third-best scoring team in the league. It's largely been the Nikola Jokic show but Will Barton has improved his production of late. Jamal Murray, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency in the regular season yet again. Gary Harris is doubtful for this game.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets have won very few games this season without Nikola Jokic stuffing the stat sheet. Playing at an MVP level, Jokic has averaged 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game this season. He had 27 points, 12 boards, and six dimes in the last outing against OKC Thunder.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Thunder vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets blew out the OKC Thunder in the previous meeting between the two teams earlier this season. Although the Thunder are expected to fare better this time around, they will be without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Expect Jokic and co. to win their second consecutive game.

Where to watch Thunder vs Nuggets?

Local telecast of the game will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and Altitude Sports. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

