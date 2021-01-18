OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - January 19th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder travel to the Ball Arena on Tuesday to take on the Denver Nuggets in what will be their 14th game of the 2020-21 NBA season. The OKC Thunder won their last game against the Chicago Bulls thanks to a 33-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A one-man wrecking crew.



35 PTS

14 REB

9 AST #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/eOJdlNEKYq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 18, 2021

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets come into the game off a 4-point loss against the Utah Jazz, despite Nikola Jokic going for 35 points and Jamal Murray chipping in with 30. While the Denver Nuggets have had a slightly better start to the season, there is plenty of scope for improvement as far as last year's Western Conference Finalists are concerned.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 19, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

OKC Thunder Preview

Advertisement

The OKC Thunder come into the game off the back of a close-fought victory over the Chicago Bulls and need to string a few wins together. They are currently 7th in the Western Conference with a record of 6-6, and have looked solid on both ends barring a few blips.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to start for the Oklahoma City Thunder

For now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.6 points per game and he has a good supporting cast with players such as Luguentz Dort and George Hill. It is the defensive side of things that need to improve if the Thunder are to defy the odds and go on another playoff run.

Key Player – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a terrific all-round start to the 2020-21 NBA season and is currently averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. These are his career-best numbers as he enters the third NBA season of his career.

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous Alexander | Oklahoma City Thunder



Early Season Highlights from his breakout 2nd season.@ThunderLogic @DownToDunk @OKCobstinacy pic.twitter.com/M4Yzd1uxnC — 2for1Hoops (@2for1hoops) December 28, 2019

The OKC Thunder are heavily reliant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and, given his performances, will be looking at him to deliver what could be their seventh victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

OKC Thunder starting lineup

G George Hill, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Isiah Roby

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets come into this game with a 6-7 record and are need to get their playoff bid back on track Offensively, they have looked impressive with Nikola Jokic up to his usual tricks at Center.

The Nuggets outshot the Clippers from deep for a big win.



Nikola Jokic: 20 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST

Jamal Murray: 19 PTS



HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/CyQ2lWJQUA pic.twitter.com/eU7h30ribJ — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) January 13, 2020

He has been well supported by Jamal Murray and Will Barton, who are averaging 20.3 and 11.3 points per game. Will Barton has stepped up in the absence of Michael Porter Jr., although it is the defensive side of things where the Denver Nuggets look lacking.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic is among the contenders for the NBA MVP title this time around and has emerged as one of the best Centers in the league over the past few seasons. Nikola Jokic has started the season in stellar form and will be expected to lead the Denver Nuggets to a much-needed victory.

Nikola Jokic will be expected to lead the Denver Nuggets to victory

Jokic is currently averaging a triple-double with 25 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. Considering his dominant start to the season, the Denver Nuggets will think it is only a matter of time before the results start going their way.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets had gone into their last game against the Utah Jazz as favorites as well, but struggled on defense and will need to produce an improved performance this time around.

Advertisement

The OKC Thunder have looked in decent form and are solid defensively. Regardless, the Denver Nuggets go into the game as slight favorites considering the offensive threat they possess.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets?

For viewers in the US, the game will be broadcasted by ALT and Fox Sports Oklahoma. Those outside the US will be able to stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.