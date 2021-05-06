OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020/21 action continues with the Golden State Warriors welcoming the OKC Thunder to the Chase Center tonight.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 103-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The OKC Thunder also lost their last NBA game, succumbing to a 99-103 loss against the Sacramento Kings.

OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

Rookie power forward Aleksej Pokusevski has been ruled out with a knee problem. Mike Muscala and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander are out indefinitely with ankle and foot injuries, respectively. Al Horford is out for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Kelly Oubre Jr. won't be able to feature because of a wrist injury. Draymond Green and Eric Paschall are unavailable for selection due to hip injuries, while Damion Lee is undergoing quarantine as per the league's Covid-19 policy.

Rookie center James Wiseman is out for an indefinite period following a knee injury. Klay Thompson is out for the season because of an ACL tear.

OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Theo Maledon and Luguentz Dort will start in the backcourt for the OKC Thunder. Darius Bazley will start at small forward, while Isaiah Roby will start at the 4. Moses Brown is expected to retain his place as the team's starting center.

Svi Mykhailiuk and Kenrich Williams will come off the bench to play significant minutes for Mark Daigneault's team.

Golden State Warriors

There have been five individual seasons in @NBA history in which a player has made 300+ threes.



Four of those seasons now belong to Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/N91WblZT8f — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 5, 2021

Stephen Curry and Kent Bazemore will take up guard spots for the playoff hopefuls, with Andrew Wiggins slotting in at small forward. There is a high probability of Juan Toscano-Anderson starting at power forward, with Kevon Looney shifting to the 5 in Draymond Green's absence.

Mychal Mulder has averaged 11 minutes and 5 points so far and he will share minutes in the backcourt tonight.

OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors predicted starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon | Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort | Small Forward - Darius Bazley | Power Forward - Isaiah Roby | Center- Moses Brown.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Juan Toscano-Anderson | Center- Kevon Looney.

