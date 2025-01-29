OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The NBA's Wednesday schedule features an OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors matchup, featuring two Western Conference teams with a history of rivalry. The Thunder head into the game with an impressive 37-8 record, the best in the league, while the Warriors have a 24-23 record.

These teams have already faced off twice this season, splitting the series. The Warriors won 127-116 in the first meeting, while the Thunder responded with a 105-101 victory in the second game.

Here’s a preview of the OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game, their third and final regular-season matchup, scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-470) vs Warriors (+360)

Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-110) vs Warriors +10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o228.5 (-110) vs Warriors u228.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors preview

The OKC Thunder have come off a challenging five-game stretch, which included two losses to the Dallas Mavericks. However, their performance against the Portland Trail Blazers shows that, with Isaiah Hartenstein back in the starting lineup, they can get back on track.

With Hartenstein in the lineup, the Thunder have posted a remarkable 22-2 record. Despite Chet Holmgren still being sidelined, they continue to lead the NBA with the best overall record, as well as the top defensive and net ratings.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have faced difficulties, winning just 11 of their last 31 games. They are coming off a 114-103 win against the Utah Jazz, which moved them a game above .500.

Steph Curry was absent from that game but is expected to return tonight. With Curry back and the Warriors’ bench contributing 51 points in their recent victory, it will be interesting to see how they perform against the Western Conference leaders.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Magic

G - Steph Curry | G - Buddy Hield | F - Moses Moody | F - Andrew Wiggins | C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U: 32.5 points. Bet the over, and expect him to reach 35 points tonight.

Steph Curry O/U: 22.5 points. Bet the over, as he’s usually had great games against the Thunder.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Both the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors have faced struggles recently, but this matchup could spark a return to form for both teams, rekindling memories of their rivalry. Expect the Thunder to cover the spread and use a dominant second half to overpower the Warriors, securing their 38th win of the season.

