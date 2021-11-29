OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will head to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Monday.

The Thunder are coming off five straight losses. They were defeated 99-101 by the Washington Wizards in their previous outing. Luguentz Dort scored a team-high 21 points, while the returning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points and nine assists to his name in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are enjoying their best stretch of the season, having won their last two games on the trot. They beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in OT in their last game. Christian Wood led Houston's charge with 33 points and 16 rebounds, while three other players also recorded 20-point outings.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The OKC Thunder will be without Kenrich Williams for this game. He is sidelined because of an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Kenrich Williams Out Ankle sprain

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets will be without Jalen Green for this game. He is sidelined because of a hamstring strain.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen Green Out Hamstring strain

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey started as guards, while Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl occupied the three frontcourt spots.

Tre Mann, Mike Muscala and Aleksej Pokusevski will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Houston Rockets

WIth Jalen Green still out, Eric Gordon will likely continue to start for the Houston Rockets alongside Kevin Porter Jr. in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Garrison Mathews impressed in the last game and could once again start on the frontcourt alongside Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate.

Armoni Brooks, Danuel House and Alperen Sengun could play the most minutes among the reserves.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey; Small Forward - Luguentz Dort; Power Forward - Darius Bazley; Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr.; Shooting Guard - Eric Gordon; Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate; Power Forward - Garrison Mathews; Center - Christian Wood.

