OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets will clash for the fifth and final time in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. This high-flying match on Friday won't have seeding repercussions since the Thunder (64-12) hold a 14.5-game advantage over the Rockets (50-27), their closest pursuer in the Western Conference standings.
OKC holds a 3-1 advantage in the regular-season matchup, but Houston has reasons to play extra hard tonight and make a statement ahead of the playoffs.
This game presents several storylines, starting with the Thunder aiming for a 12th consecutive win and the fourth against one of the major threats they could potentially face in the postseason.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season continues after he dropped 33 points on the Detroit Pistons. He scored 51 points the last time he faced the Rockets, which is a good sign for his team.
On the other end, Dillon Brooks won't be available for this game after getting his 16th technical foul of the season, which resulted in a one-game suspension. The Rockets are getting closer to securing the No. 2 seed in the West after the Denver Nuggets dropped two straight games and the LA Lakers succumbed to the Golden State Warriors.
OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets injury reports
OKC Thunder
There's a clear difference between these two teams when it comes to injuries. The OKC Thunder has five players on the injury report for the Houston Rockets duel. Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Alex Ducas, Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic are all out for this matchup.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets only have one player unavailable for this game. Dillon Brooks (suspended) won't be on the court tonight in a crucial game for his team.
OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth charts
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
The Thunder should roll out a starting five composed of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart
How to watch OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets
The OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets final matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch it on TV on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and live stream it on NBA League Pass.
