OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets will clash for the fifth and final time in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. This high-flying match on Friday won't have seeding repercussions since the Thunder (64-12) hold a 14.5-game advantage over the Rockets (50-27), their closest pursuer in the Western Conference standings.

Ad

OKC holds a 3-1 advantage in the regular-season matchup, but Houston has reasons to play extra hard tonight and make a statement ahead of the playoffs.

This game presents several storylines, starting with the Thunder aiming for a 12th consecutive win and the fourth against one of the major threats they could potentially face in the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season continues after he dropped 33 points on the Detroit Pistons. He scored 51 points the last time he faced the Rockets, which is a good sign for his team.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other end, Dillon Brooks won't be available for this game after getting his 16th technical foul of the season, which resulted in a one-game suspension. The Rockets are getting closer to securing the No. 2 seed in the West after the Denver Nuggets dropped two straight games and the LA Lakers succumbed to the Golden State Warriors.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets injury reports

OKC Thunder

Ad

There's a clear difference between these two teams when it comes to injuries. The OKC Thunder has five players on the injury report for the Houston Rockets duel. Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Alex Ducas, Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic are all out for this matchup.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets only have one player unavailable for this game. Dillon Brooks (suspended) won't be on the court tonight in a crucial game for his team.

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth charts

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder should roll out a starting five composed of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Adam Fegler SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace Aaron Wiggins SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Ad

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Jalen Green Cam Whitmore SF Amen Thompson Tari Eason Jae'Sean Tate PF Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

Ad

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets

The OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets final matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch it on TV on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and live stream it on NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More