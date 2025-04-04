OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4, 2025

The OKC Thunder hit the road to face the Houston Rockets on Friday for their fifth and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season, including their NBA Cup semifinal matchup. The Thunder are 3-1 against the Rockets in their ongoing season series after clinching a 128-137 home win in their previous meeting in March.

Both teams have guaranteed their spots in the playoffs, being the top two teams in the Western Conference. While the Thunder (64-12) have clinched the first seed with six regular-season games remaining, the Rockets (50-27) will look to hold on to the second seed with five games left.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Thunder-Rockets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center in Houston.

The game will be televised locally on SCHN and FDSOK. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-265) vs Rockets (+235)

Spread: Thunder (-6.5) vs Rockets (+6.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o230.5) / -110 (u230.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Preview

The OKC Thunder are riding an 11-game winning streak following their 103-119 home victory against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led their victory charge with 33 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have won eight of their last 10 outings and are coming off a dominant 105-143 home win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Alperen Sengun led them to victory with a double-double of 15 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and a block.

The Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and Nikola Topic. They will likely use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Cason Wallace (SG), Luguentz Dort (SF), Jalen Williams (PF) and Chet Holmgren (C).

Meanwhile, Houston has Dillon Brooks listed as out on their injury report. The Rockets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Amen Thompson (SF), Tari Eason (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C).

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to log over 31.5 points in the contest. He's averaging over the line this season and has crossed the mark in four of his last five outings. SGA has also recorded over the line in three of his four meetings against the Rockets this season, dropping 51 points in their last meeting.

Jalen Green, meanwhile, could record under 29.5 points + rebounds + assists. Although he's averaging slightly above the line, he was limited under the mark in all four meetings against the Thunder this season. Green also failed to cross the mark in his last two outings.

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets Prediction

While it's anticipated to be a tough battle between the top two teams in the West, the Thunder are favored to keep up their winning streak with a road win.

