OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (June 19) | 2025 NBA Finals

Game 6 of the high-stakes NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder tips off Thursday night, with the Thunder coming off a defining Game 5 victory highlighted by Jalen Williams’ 40-point showcase, a dramatic Pacers rally and Tyrese Haliburton going scoreless from the field while nursing a calf injury.

Health will be a major storyline in Game 6, as the Thunder sense an opportunity to close out the series while Haliburton likely won’t be at full strength.

Here’s the latest injury update heading into Game 6.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder injury reports

Indiana Pacers

Forward Isaiah Jackson remains out with a torn right Achilles, and Jarace Walker will also miss the game due to a right ankle sprain. While neither has had a huge role this postseason, Walker logged meaningful minutes in the opening series against Milwaukee.

The key concern is Tyrese Haliburton, who’s officially listed as questionable with a right calf strain. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle noted his star guard will likely be a game-time call.

OKC Thunder

Nikola Topic remains sidelined following left knee surgery. He hasn’t played this season, so his absence won’t affect Game 6.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder rotations

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

We anticipate Haliburton will suit up and test his leg early, especially with Indiana facing elimination. Similar situations have played out for other injured stars against OKC, such as Denver’s Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon gutting it out in the second round.

Given the stakes, expect Haliburton to push through the pain. Their likely starting five: Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton* T.J. McConnell SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard James Johnson SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Obi Toppin C Myles Turner Tony Bradley Thomas Bryant

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

OKC has toggled between two starting units. The first is smaller, used in Games 1 and 2 to match Indiana’s pace, with Cason Wallace in the backcourt. The other features two bigs, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, to establish interior dominance.

We expect them to use double bigs, with Holmgren and Hartenstein starting alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SG Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Kenrich Williams PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Ousmane Dieng

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. For streaming, viewers can tune in via NBA League Pass or FuboTV, both requiring a subscription.

