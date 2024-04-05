OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The OKC Thunder fly east for a showdown with the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Oklahoma, which lost 121-111 to Indiana last month, will look to avoid a sweep in the season series. Beating the Pacers on the road without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a tall task, though.

The Pacers could be more crippled when they host the Thunder. Bennedict Mathurin remains out while Myles Turner is questionable due to a right finger sprain.

The hosts will be desperate for a win, as a victory will move them a full game ahead of the Miami Heat for the sixth spot in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Thunder are winless in two games without their franchise cornerstone. Jalen Williams might also still be shelved, which will force Oklahoma coach Mark Daigneault to alter his game plan again.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the rematch between the OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Bally Sports Indiana and KSBI OKC will cover the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (+170) vs. Pacers (-205)

Spread: Thunder (+5.5) vs. Pacers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o234.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u234.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort have added burden on their shoulders sans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the OKC Thunder. The trio will have to be step up to drag the team out of its funk. Mark Daigneault will get another look at rookie Cason Wallace without “SGA.”

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, can’t afford any more slip-ups when they host the dangerous Thunder. Indiana had a fast start against the reeling Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday but wilted as the game wore on. They can’t follow the same script versus Oklahoma who will punish them if they get complacent.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Chet Holmgren, SG - Aaron Wiggins, SG - Josh Giddey, G - Lu Dort and G - Cason Wallace will likely start for the OKC Thunder.

Kenrich Williams or Jaylin Williams could come in early for Wiggins to shore up the frontline. Gordon Hayward is another candidate to play the sixth-man role. Daigneault will adjust rotation based on how his team will play.

PF - Pascal Siakam, PF - Jalen Smith, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will open the game for the Indiana Pacers.

Obi Toppin could be the first reserve to get minutes on Friday. He might have to replace Smith or Nesmith. Rick Carlisle’s rotation is also undermanned, so he will have to be flexible with his rotations.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam has a 22.5 over/under points prop on Friday against the Thunder. “Spicy P” has had an up-and-down five games when it comes to scoring. He could have another frustrating night, but the need to win might spur him on to get past his points prop.

Chet Holmgren has an 18.5 over/under points prop. Like Siakam, the rookie has had a roller-coaster seven-game stretch scoring the ball. He might not get past his points prop on the road against the Pacers.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

Jalen Williams’ status is iffy for the Thunder. If he's cleared to play, he could lead the visitors to a win. If he’s out, the Pacers could roll past OKC and the +5.5 spread.