OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2025

A big Western Conference clash is on tap Sunday as the OKC Thunder face the LA Clippers. This matchup could be a preview of a potential first-round playoff battle, and both squads come into the contest on fire, each riding a five-game winning streak.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers game, scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-161) vs Clippers (+135)

Spread: Thunder -3.5 (-110) vs Clippers +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o228.5 (-110) vs Clippers u228.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers preview

This will mark the third time these teams clash this season, with OKC having won all three previous meetings by margins of 13, six and 18 points.

Defense has been the Thunder's calling card in shutting down the Clippers, and they will look to do the same this Sunday.

OKC enters the contest boasting the league’s best record at 58-12, sitting atop the Western Conference. The Clippers, meanwhile, are seventh with a 40-30 record, making this a realistic playoff preview.

To secure another win, the Thunder will need to contain James Harden, who has been averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds during the Clippers’ five-game winning streak. Kawhi Leonard has been just as dangerous, putting up 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over that same stretch.

OKC will be without All-Star Jalen Williams, but they will still have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge alongside their frontcourt duo of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Clippers

G - James Harden | G - Kris Dunn | F - Norman Powell | F - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Bet the over and expect him to shine offensively tonight.

James Harden O/U 21.5 points – Bet the under, as OKC’s elite perimeter defenders could limit his scoring.

Kawhi Leonard O/U 21.5 points – Bet the over.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers prediction

Expect the Thunder to cover the spread and their tempo and energy to be too much for the Clippers.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 14.

