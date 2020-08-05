OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - August 5th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 5th, 6:30 PM ET (Thursday 4 AM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

The LA Lakers will be in a jubilant mode entering this tie, having already locked up the first seed in the West. The OKC Thunder, though, will be ruing the missed opportunity to cut the gap between them and the third-seeded Denver Nuggets. They'll be hoping to regroup and have a go again.

OKC Thunder Preview

A missed free throw from Chris Paul stopped the OKC Thunder from claiming the fourth seed in the West in their last matchup. Unfortunately for them, they now have to deal with a few rotation issues as well. Dennis Schroder is out indefinitely following the birth of his daughter while Mike Muscala is also likely to miss out following a possible concussion. Terrance Ferguson is doubtful for the game too.

While OKC Thunder did well against Denver in these absences, the small rotation exposed their fatigue levels in overtime and they'll be hoping to do better against the LA Lakers.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA has shown definitive signs of an improvement due to the hiatus

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the scoring for OKC Thunder across both their seeding games so far but it was against the Nuggets that he showed true maturity. Despite having five fouls early into the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander returned in the fourth to pile 16 points and did not get fouled out. He'll be hoping for more of the same against the LA Lakers.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

LA Lakers Preview

The pressure is off the LA Lakers who would be breathing a sigh of relief having clinched the Western Conference after beating the Utah Jazz in their last game.

Anthony Davis seems to be at his best on both ends of the floor, marked by his latest 42-point outing while LeBron James himself has improved significantly on defense. King James will be hoping to improve his scoring efficiency too for the LA Lakers. Frank Vogel's men have done well in the absence of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley so far.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

AD has continued to showcase his brilliance inside the NBA bubble

While LeBron James may be pulling the strings, Anthony Davis has been the talisman for the LA Lakers on both ends of the floor in Orlando. He has a brilliant record against the OKC Thunder as well, scoring a combined 67 points against them in two outings. He'll be looking to outmuscle Steven Adams in the low post again on Wednesday.

Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Thunder vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers have brushed aside the OKC Thunder thrice this season already, and the last outing between the two did not even feature the duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. OKC are also missing key players while the Lakers will most likely have the same rotation an offer as the rest of their three seeding games. Expect the LA Lakers to sweep the season series with the OKC Thunder 4-0.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Lakers?

Local broadcast of the match will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also feature on national TV via ESPN. Fans in India can catch this fixture on Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via NBA League Pass.

