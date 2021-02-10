OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After an enticing affair that stretched into overtime, the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder will return to the Staples Center for a second straight game. This is in fact the third meeting between these sides for the 2020-21 season and expectedly, the Lake Show has won each of the previous two encounters.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 10 PM ET (Thursday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder almost punched above their weight yet again as they stretched the LA Lakers in every possible sense. They're only ranked 14th in the Western Conference but their 10-13 record reflects the fact that the players do put in an effort each time. That was visible the other night as Mark Daigneault's men recorded 15 offensive rebounds.

OKC Thunder have played their last few games with a shortened rotation due to injuries and that's likely to be the case on Wednesday too. However, the young core has stepped up to the occasion, especially Darius Bazley who had 21 points and 16 points in his last game. Hamidou Diallo has also done well as a stand-in ball-handler.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would've easily been a lock-in for one of the NBA All-Star spots had he played for a winning team and not the OKC Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. He's not the greatest defender but isn't a slouch on that end either.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Hamidou Diallo, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers rested Alex Caruso and Anthony Davis against OKC Thunder the previous time and almost had to pay the price for it. Both players should return on Wednesday but LeBron James – who's yet to miss a game this season – could be in line for an off day. There's every chance that King James will feature again but he's played 89 minutes in the previous two outings and could need a breather.

The LA Lakers still remain the team to beat. Outside of their performances as a unit, several players have done well recently and picked up their game, especially Dennis Schroder. Kyle Kuzma is having the worst scoring season of his career but has slowly turned into a dependable rebounder and rim protector.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has had his struggles this season but he's always protected the paint for LA Lakers. Davis is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game so far. He'll have to dominate the boards against OKC Thunder who managed way too many second-chance points on Monday.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Thunder vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers should find it much easier to dispose of the OKC Thunder this time around. Frank Vogel's men won't get hammered on the offensive glass and won't shoot the ball as terribly from downtown as they did the last time. Expect the Purple and Gold to win this game.

Where to watch Thunder vs Lakers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

