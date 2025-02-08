OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA season 

The OKC Thunder hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 season. The Thunder previously defeated the Grizzlies 130-106 during their matchup in December.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 8

The Thunder are projected to use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Isaiah Joe (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cason Wallace* Alex Caruso SG Isaiah Joe Cason Wallace* Alex Caruso SF Jalen Williams Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Chet Holmgren

Grizzlies Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 8

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant

Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane*

Luke Kennard Jaylen Wells SF Jaylen Wells Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama GG Jackson C Zach Edey Brandon Clarke Jay Huff

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Thunder injury report for Feb. 8

The Thunder have five players listed on their injury report for the contest. Luguentz Dort, Ajay Mitchell and Ousmane Dieng are out for the game while Nikola Topic is out for the season. Cason Wallace is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Cason Wallace Questionable (GTD) Shoulder Luguentz Dort Out Back Ajay Mitchell Out Toe Ousmane Dieng Out Calf Nikola Topic Out (OFS)

Knee

Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 8

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have four players on their injury report. Desmond Bane is probable to play while Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis are listed as questionable. Cam Spencer is out for the game.

Player Status Injury Desmond Bane Probable (GTD) Ankle Marvin Bagley III Questionable (GTD) Knee Johnny Davis Questionable (GTD) Not Injury Related Cam Spencer Out Thumb

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

Heading into the game, the OKC Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 41-9 record. They've won seven of their last 10 games and are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 121-109 at home on Friday. Jalen Williams led the Thunder's victory charge with 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the game.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies stand second in the West with a 35-16 record and have won nine of their last 10 outings. They are also riding a four-game winning streak after their 138-107 road win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies to victory in the game with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and a block.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Thunder-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. The contest will be aired locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and KWTV. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

