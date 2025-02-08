OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA season 

The OKC Thunder hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 season. The Thunder previously defeated the Grizzlies 130-106 during their matchup in December.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 8
The Thunder are projected to use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Isaiah Joe (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C) for the game.
Grizzlies Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 8
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports
Thunder injury report for Feb. 8
The Thunder have five players listed on their injury report for the contest. Luguentz Dort, Ajay Mitchell and Ousmane Dieng are out for the game while Nikola Topic is out for the season. Cason Wallace is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.
Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 8
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have four players on their injury report. Desmond Bane is probable to play while Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis are listed as questionable. Cam Spencer is out for the game.
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview
Heading into the game, the OKC Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 41-9 record. They've won seven of their last 10 games and are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 121-109 at home on Friday. Jalen Williams led the Thunder's victory charge with 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the game.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies stand second in the West with a 35-16 record and have won nine of their last 10 outings. They are also riding a four-game winning streak after their 138-107 road win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies to victory in the game with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and a block.
How to watch OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies?
The Thunder-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. The contest will be aired locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and KWTV. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.
