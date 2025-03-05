OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies face an uphill battle to fix their stuttering form when they host the OKC Thunder at FedExForum on Wednesday. The Thunder have won their last seven games against Memphis, including this season's previous two matchups.

Ad

The early season form that saw the Grizzlies briefly hold the second seed will now feel like a distant memory. Taylor Jenkins' men suffered a string of close losses last week, dropping all three games by razor-thin margins. This included a 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks as well as a 130-128 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. Last time out they were beaten 132-130 at home by the Atlanta Hawks.

Ad

Trending

That ropey run of form has allowed the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets to move into the top three. However, they remain only 1.5 games behind the second-seed Lakers and will be desperate to reverse their troubling trend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Thunder have been on an impressive run of form, sitting atop the Western Conference standings. With a 50-11 record, they have been the team to beat this season, boasting a formidable net rating of 12.5. They are on a four-game winning streak, including a 137-128 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in lethal form, averaging 32.6 ppg, 6.2 apg and 5.2 rpg this season and will be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 5

OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Thunder will be without the services of Alex Caruso on Wednesday night. The versatile guard exited Tuesday's game after playing 13 first-half minutes. Caruso has been struggling with a series of hip injuries this season, and his absence will be a huge blow to the team's backcourt depth.

Ad

Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe faces a late fitness test as he’s listed as questionable with back soreness.

The likes of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort look likely to be the starting five on Wednesday.

Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler Shooting Guard Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Small Forward Luguentz Dort Kenrich Williams Power Forward Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Dillon Jones Center Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Grizzlies have been dealt a big blow as they will be without the services of Jaren Jackson Jr. The All-Star forward was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and will be considered week-to-week.

Zyon Pullin (knee) and Yuki Kawamura (hamstring) won’t be able to play on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe), John Konchar (knee), Ja Morant (shoulder) and Santi Aldama (calf) are listed as questionable, with their status to be determined closer to tipoff.

Ad

Barring late changes, this seems to be the lineup Taylor Jenkins will use, with Brandon Clarke replacing Jackson alongside Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Point Guard Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer Small Forward Jaylen Wells GG Jackson John Konchar Power Forward Brandon Clarke Santi Aldama Marvin Bagley III Center Zach Edey Jay Huff



The contest tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. CT) and will be broadcast on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.