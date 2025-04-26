OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 26) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The OKC Thunder look to sweep the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and be the first team in the 2025 playoffs to advance to the second round. After two easy wins at home, the Thunder staged an incredible comeback in Game 3 on Thursday to go 3-0 in the series.

OKC overcame a record 29-point first-half deficit in the game as Memphis played without Ja Morant in the second half after suffering a left hip injury. The Grizzlies did not score in the final 4:51 minutes of the game while the Thunder scored nine points in that stretch to clinch the 114-108 road win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder's victory charge with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a block. Meanwhile, Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Memphis Grizzlies' effort with 28 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Thunder injury report for Apr. 26

The Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng for the upcoming matchup. He will miss his 19th straight game due to a left calf strain. Moreover, Nikola Topic is still recovering from left knee surgery and is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Ousmane Dieng Out Calf Nikola Topic Out (OFS) Knee

Grizzlies injury report for Apr. 26

On the other hand, the Grizzlies have Ja Morant and Luke Kennard listed as questionable to play after both of them previously suited up for Game 3. Jaylen Wells was ruled out for the season after suffering a broken right wrist earlier this month.

Player Status Injury Ja Morant Questionable (GTD) Hip Luke Kennard Questionable (GTD) Achilles Jaylen Wells Out (OFS) Wrist

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth charts

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 26

The Thunder will likely use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SG Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Chet Holmgren

Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 26

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Scotty Pippen Jr. (PG), Luke Kennard (SG), Desmond Bane (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant* Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard SG Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard* Desmond Bane SF Desmond Bane John Konchar Vince Williams Jr. PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Lamar Stevens C Zach Edey Jaren Jackson Jr. Marvin Bagley III

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Game 4 of the Thunder-Grizzlies first-round playoff series is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT, and locally on FDSSE and FDSOK. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

