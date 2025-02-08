OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025 

The OKC Thunder will go for a 2-0 lead in the season series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Oklahoma, which won 130-106 in the first encounter in late December, will visit Memphis on short rest. The Thunder will roll into FedEx Forum after a 121-109 win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The surging Grizzlies hope to take advantage of OKC’s back-to-back schedule to try and even the head-to-head matchup. Coincidentally, Memphis’ last win, a 138-107 victory on Wednesday, also came against the Raptors. The home team might have to host Oklahoma without starting guard Desmond Bane, who is questionable because of a sprained left ankle.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The FedEx Forum in Memphis will host the Thunder-Grizzlies rematch. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-135) vs. Grizzlies (+115)

Odds: Warriors Thunder (-2.0) vs. Grizzlies (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o242.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u242.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The OKC Thunder will likely hold out the returning Chet Holmgren against Memphis. Lu Dort could return from back issues after the Thunder sidelined him against the Raptors.

The Thunder will play on short rest, but Mark Daigneault has a deep roster. They are still slight favorites, even when playing on the road. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. look to maintain their dominance over their hosts with their highly-touted defense.

Ja Morant did not play in the first meeting between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Thunder. G12 is back, but the home team could miss Desmond Bane.

Regardless of who plays, Taylor Jenkins must drill his team to limit turnovers. In their loss to the Thunder, they coughed up the ball 21 times, which led to 33 points. They can’t afford miscues even if they’re going up against the team with the best defense in the NBA.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SG: Aaron Wiggins | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Zach Edey

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 37.7 points per game in February. Before scoring 25 points against the Raptors, he had 29, 34 and 50 points in his previous three outings.

"SGA" could still have a big-scoring night but fail to top his 33.5 (O/U) points prop. Memphis’ defense, seventh in the NBA in defensive rating, could keep him below 33 points.

After averaging 18.1 ppg in January, Morant is putting up 25.5 ppg this month. The Thunder, though, own the best defensive rating by a wide margin and could stop him from hitting past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

If Desmond Bane plays, the Memphis Grizzlies could defend their home court. Without Bane, a big part of Memphis’ offense, the hosts likely fall to 0-2 against the OKC Thunder.

