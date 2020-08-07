OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - August 7th, 2020

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Friday, August 7th, 4 PM ET (Saturday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

The OKC Thunder finally managed to beat the LA Lakers on the fourth time of asking and will be looking to push for the fourth seed with an easier run of upcoming games on their schedule. The situation is the exact opposite for the Memphis Grizzlies who've lost four straight and face three title contenders from the East after this tie.

OKC Thunder Preview

Chris Paul has taken to the architect's role keenly this NBA season. Not only did he put in a lot of effort as the NBPA president to make the league restart possible, but he's also behind the OKC Thunder's unexpected success this season.

A West Coast win from Orlando.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟖 | 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐯. 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬

Presented by @MidFirst pic.twitter.com/YKfUNEuY9T — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 6, 2020

Despite rotation troubles, Billy Donovan's men have done seriously well and could've won all three of their seeding games had it not been for a missed CP3 free throw. Steven Adams had a bad fall against the LA Lakers but he's expected to play this tie for the OKC Thunder.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has done a great job for the OKC Thunder in Orlando so far

Chris Paul is averaging over 20 points a night on 50-40-90 shooting splits for the OKC Thunder in their three seeding games so far. Add his seven dimes per outing in the NBA bubble as well and you know why he's perceived as an on-court coach by his teammates. Additionally, the veteran will cherish his matchup against Memphis Grizzlies' star rookie Ja Morant.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Everything that could've gone wrong for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA bubble has gone wrong. They've lost the plot in the first half of seeding games which was supposed to be easier than the latter. They've also lost Jaren Jackson Jr. to a season-ending injury and Tyus Jones remains to be sidelined as well.

keep fighting. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 6, 2020

Ja Morant has struggled from the field but the Memphis Grizzlies haven't been blown out per se in any of their four games in Orlando so far. They are lacking that finishing touch and will be hoping to find that against the OKC Thunder.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Valanciunas (right) has slowly regained full fitness inside the NBA bubble

This isn't Jonas Valanciunas' best year by any means but for some reason, he's found it easy to score against the OKC Thunder, going for a combined 20-of-27 from the field in the Memphis Grizzlies two games against them. He's also coming off a 21-point performance against the Utah Jazz.

Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas

Thunder vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder are playing some of their best basketball this season of late and that too despite missing the services of Dennis Schroder. The Memphis Grizzlies aren't putting up their worst performances but are seriously failing to get across the line. Considering that OKC is the most clutch team in the NBA this season, expect them to win this ball game.

Where to watch Thunder vs Grizzlies?

Local telecast of this game can be seen on FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis. The matchup will also be broadcast nationwide on NBA TV and can be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.

