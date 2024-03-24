OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the OKC Thunder on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their season series as part of the NBA's six-game slate.

The Thunder (49-20) are first in the Western Conference and are coming off a 123-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. They are riding a four-game winning streak and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Bucks (45-25) are second in the East and are coming off a 115-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, bouncing back from their 122-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

OKC Thunder injury report for March 24

The Thunder have not added any player to their injury report and all are expected to be available until the team provides further updates.

OKC Thunder starting lineup for March 24

The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at PG, Josh Giddey at SG, Luguentz Dort at SF, Jalen Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 24

The Bucks have listed two players on their injury report: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and SF Khris Middleton (ankle) are probable.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton?

In the 106-114 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 6, Khris sustained an ankle injury that forced him out of the remainder of the game.

Khris Middleton, while trying a shot from the right wing, accidentally stomped on Kevin Durant's foot, causing him to collapse and grab his ankle in agony.

Following the mishap, referees assessed a flagrant '1' foul on Durant for failing to give Middleton adequate space to land.

Middleton managed to stand up and successfully convert his free throws before making his way to the bench without assistance. Despite his initial ability to move, he did not return to the game.

This season has presented challenges for Middleton, as he has missed a total of 25 games. Since Doc Rivers took over as coach, Middleton has only participated in five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but he is expected to play on Sunday. The star forward played 35 minutes in his last game, indicating that he may not be limited in minutes if cleared to play.