OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum Arena on Friday. A win in this game would be great for both teams, as it would help boost their morale for the tough fixtures going forward.

OKC come into this game on the back of an impressive win over the Houston Rockets. Lu Dort scored 34 points in the game while shooting 63.6% from the field. The young team defended well, as they contained the Rockets to only 35.6% shooting from the field. They will be hoping to carry the same momentum into the game on Friday and put up a good performance against the Bucks.

Meanwhile, the defending champions themselves come into this game after a terrific win over the LA Lakers. The Greek Freak took complete control of the game, as he scored 47 points on 78.3% shooting from the field. With Khris Middleton coming back into the team, they have found their offense back and will now go all guns blazing in this game at home.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have all their starters fit for the game on Friday. However, their two-way players Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon and Paul Watson have all been ruled out due to G-League duties.

Player Name Status Reason Vit Krejci Out Two way [G - League] Theo Maledon Out Two way [G -League] Paul Watson Out Two way [G - League]

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez remain out for the Bucks due to injuries. Georgis Kalaitzakis and Sandro Mamukelashvili will also be ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Injury Brook Lopez Out Back Sorness Georgios Kalaitzakis Out G League Sandro Mamukelashvili Out G - League

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC will most likely go with the same lineup they have adopted since the start of the season. Shai Gilgeous - Alexander and Josh Giddey will lead the troops from the backcourt. Lu Dort and Darius Bazley will share the frontcourt, while Jeremiah Robinson - Earl will start as center for them.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will start in the backcourt for the Bucks. Khris Middleton will once against start the game alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis starts as the center for the Bucks.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous - Alexander, Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey, Small Forward - Lu Dort, Power Forward - Darius Bazley, Center - Jeremiah Robinson - Earl

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

Edited by Diptanil Roy