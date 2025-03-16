OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Two teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back will clash on Sunday as the OKC Thunder take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly anticipated cross-conference showdown. This matchup will feature a marquee battle between MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This game serves as a rematch of the 2024 NBA Cup Final, where the Bucks dominated OKC 97-81. However, the Thunder responded in their February meeting, blowing out Milwaukee 112-96, though the Bucks were missing key stars, including Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Both squads enter this matchup riding two-game winning streaks.

Here’s a preview of the OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks game, scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-172) vs Bucks (+145)

Spread: Thunder -4.5 (-110) vs Bucks +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o232.5 (-110) vs Bucks u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Thunder enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak, picking up two statement victories along the way. On Wednesday, they clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Boston Celtics, then followed it up on Saturday by grinding out a victory over the Detroit Pistons — all while missing starters Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren and later losing Lu Dort mid-game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carried OKC, dropping 48 points in the win despite the Thunder’s depleted lineup.

OKC has been dominant against Eastern Conference opponents this season, boasting a 23-1 record. Their only loss came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as their NBA Cup loss to Milwaukee did not count toward regular-season standings.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 126-119 win over the Indiana Pacers, strengthening their grip on the No. 4 seed in the East — which secures home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) and Damian Lillard (25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) each flirted with triple-doubles in the win, which put them one game ahead of Indiana in the standings.

Milwaukee will look to defend its 23-11 home record, but they’ll face a tough test against OKC, which has only six road losses all season..

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Isaiah Joe | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Betting props are unavailable at the time of writing. This section will be updated..

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Despite being short-handed, OKC has shown its ability to adapt, rolling out different lineup combinations without losing its competitive edge. However, with Jalen Williams and Lu Dort out, two players integral to their offensive and defensive schemes, the Thunder may struggle on the road — especially on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Our prediction: Bucks win by 12.

